Looking for a last-minute October half term break? Here are some options

It may feel like the children have only just gone back to school, but October half-term is fast approaching.

Sometimes it is tempting to stay put and make the most of local attractions and events put on to keep young people entertained.

However, it's not too late to book a last-minute trip.

Consider these recommended getaways, both in the UK and Europe, ideal for the typical half-term week of October 27-31.

open image in gallery Landal Kenwick Woods in Lincolnshire has plenty to offer a family ( PA )

UK

Landal Kenwick Woods, Lincolnshire

If you want your family to feel at one with nature this half term, stay in a lodge nestled in mature woodland in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in rural Lincolnshire. Landal Kenwick Woods is part of the 320-acre, 19th century Kenwick Park Estate, close to the seaside holiday resort of Mablethorpe, you can hit the beach if the weather allows too or head into historical Lincoln an hour away. Aside from country walks, there are plenty of activities to keep kids happy, including archery, pottery painting and basketball, as well as an indoor pool. The ‘Kinder Lodges’ come with bunk beds, toys and kids books, other lodge options have hot tubs and are pet-friendly.

Prices are currently up to 20% off. A four-night family break from Monday, October 27 costs from £469. Visit landal.co.uk or call 01603 367066.

Ladram Bay Holiday Park

Head to Dorset’s Jurassic coast for sea views and a private beach at the family-owned Ladram Bay Holiday Park. From camping and caravan spaces to lodges with hot tubs, there’s something for every budget. If the sea is too chilly for you in October, there’s a large heated swimming pool as well as multiple play areas for kids, including a soft play, an arcade, an arts and crafts studio, and crazy golf. And it wouldn’t be a holiday park without evening entertainment. The charming coastal town of Sidmouth is only a 15-minute drive away for a change of scenery.

A four-night stay from October 27 in a Comfort Plus 2 Holiday Home sleeping up to six people costs £592. Visit ladrambay.co.uk.

Ballygally Castle, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery A trip to a castle is bound to inspire young minds ( PA )

Bring some magic to half term by taking the family to stay in a 17th century castle built with a spooky history. Overlooking the beach of Ballygally Bay and the Irish Sea, Ballygally Castle is a great base for exploring the Antrim Coast, on the tip of the famous Causeway Coastal Route. Take the kids paddleboarding, visit the Glens of Antrim as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Or for the very brave, take a cold dip in the sea and warm up with the hotel’s dry robes, hot water bottles and slippers. It wouldn’t be an old castle without a resident ghost – said to be the phantom of tragic Lady Isabella Shaw, roaming the halls and local streets looking for her daughter.

Family Rooms priced from £300 per night on a B&B basis. Book at ballygallycastlehotel.com, 028 2858 1066.

Europe

Sani Resort, Halkidiki

On Greece’s Kassandra peninsula in Halkidiki and the shores of the Aegean Sea, the huge five-star Sani Resort is made up of five different hotels and all the facilities families could want. For active kids there’s a football academy in association with Chelsea FC, a Bear Grylls Survival Academy and a treetop adventure.

Lots of hotels don’t offer childcare for very young children, but here you’ll find a creche from kids of four months to four years old, a kids’ club from ages four to 12, and a club for teens, where activities include hip hop dancing and beach volleyball. With many swimming pools and shallow sea waters perfect for young kids, it’s designed with families in mind. There are even child minders on hand at the beach so parents might be able to actually relax on a sun lounger with a book for longer than five minutes.

Prices at Sani Beach start from €234 per night, for a double room, half-board. Visit sani-resort.com.

Bluesea Puerto Resort, Tenerife

open image in gallery Tenerife is a great option for some winter sun ( PA )

Late October is a great time to visit the Canary Islands, with highs of around 26 degrees on average for the month and a still-warm sea. Puerto de la Cruz, on the north coast of Tenerife, with its historic old town and black-sand beaches offers a convenient family-friendly base for those with kids, with plenty to do. The four-star Bluesea Puerto Resort is just steps from the beaches, there’s a ‘mini club’, playground and children’s pool too – as well as a state of the art spa for the adults.

Prices for a seven-night stay for two adults and two children, for a double superior premium room on a B&B basis, including return flights from London Gatwick on October 25 is £1,815, through Destination 2.

A villa in Kalkan, Turkey

open image in gallery Kalkan, Turkey is also a strong option for those looking for some sunshine before Christmas ( PA )

The unspoiled coastline along the southwest of Turkey is known as the ‘Turquoise Coast’ or sometimes the ‘Turkish Riviera’, with clear waters, great diving and snorkelling opportunities, mountainous backdrops and ancient archaeological ruins, it’s growing in popularity with families from the UK. For bigger groups or those travelling as a multigenerational unit, a villa is a great option. Sleeping up to eight people, Villa Mars is in an elevated position above the historic town of Kalkan, giving guests views of the sea as well as heaps of space. The modern villa is also within walking distance to beach clubs, restaurants and boutique shops.

Simpson Travel (simpsontravel.com; 020 8003 6557) offers a week at Villa Mars from £897pp – based on maximum occupancy, including seven nights accommodation, return flights, car hire and complimentary welcome pack. Departing October 26.

Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort, Rhodes

The largest of Greece’s Dodecanese islands, Rhodes offers great beaches, ancient ruins and direct flights from the UK. On the north east coast of the island is the five-star Helea Lifestyle Beach Resort which, can cater to larger families with their deluxe family rooms for six guests. There’s a top kids pool, high-speed slides and splash pools, a 60-seat cinema, escape rooms, and a sporting programme. The cooler October temperatures in Rhodes make it a great time for family cycling and hiking adventures, and excursions like to the Valley of the Butterflies, famous for its seasonal gathering of thousands of butterflies.

Prices start from £875 per person for a five-night stay in a junior suite, all inclusive board for two adults and two children during the October half term, with EasyJet Holidays. Package includes return flights from London Gatwick and shared transfer. Visit easyjet.com.