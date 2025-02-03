Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A critical US aviation warning system that went down on Saturday has been restored, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s "Notice to Air Mission," or NOTAM, system was restored on Sunday morning, as the hitch caused the latest difficulty for the US aviation system in the past week.

The system went down late on Saturday, prompting the agency to set up a hotline to send notices every 30 minutes with updates to airlines.

The NOTAM system provides pilots, flight crews and other users of US airspace with critical safety notices. It could include items such as taxiway lights being out at an airport, nearby parachute activity or a specific runway being closed for construction.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the system was old and needed an upgrade.

open image in gallery US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ( REUTERS )

"There was minimal disruption," Duffy told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "There's a process in place right now to get this system fixed. We want to expedite that and get this new system in place. This is an old system that needs to be upgraded."

Duffy had said late on Saturday that the issue could have led to some flight delays on Sunday. FlightAware, a company that tracks flights, said there were 1,133 delays of US flights on Sunday. It is not clear how many were related to the NOTAM outage.

A NOTAM outage in January 2023 led to the first nationwide US ground stop since 2001, disrupting more than 11,000 flights. The FAA said in 2023 it planned to discontinue an older NOTAM system by mid-2025.

According to agency officials, an FAA contractor unintentionally deleted files in the NOTAM system, causing the 2023 outage.

The US aviation system has faced a difficult week.

On Wednesday, an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people, the first fatal US passenger airline crash since 2009 and the deadliest US air disaster since 2001.

On Friday, a medical evacuation plane crashed soon after takeoff in Philadelphia with a child and five others on board. All died as did a person on the ground.