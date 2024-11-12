Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Road trippers who plan on taking a journey on the Scottish North Coast 500 are being encouraged to sign a pledge aimed at promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

The North Coast 500 (NC500) was launched in 2015 to create an easier way to tour the Scottish Highlands, showing off the region’s magnificent castles, seascapes and coastal scenery.

The 516-mile route follows the main roads along the coastal edges of the North Highlands of Scotland, through Wester Ross, Sutherland, Caithness, Easter Ross, the Black Isle and Inverness-shire.

While the route has been touted as positively impacting the local economy, with many road trippers making use of the independent shops and businesses in small communities on the way, there has been some concern with speeding tourists.

The ‘superloop’ road, which begins and ends in Inverness, has over the years seen visitors driving at over 100mph, as the long uninterrupted roads against the scenic backdrop have attracted many sports and luxury car drivers.

In a bid to quell any irresponsible speeding tourists, and encourage the protection of the surrounding region, NC500 has launched a ‘visitor pledge’ on its website.

The pledge asks that visitors respect the environment by not leaving any waste and minimising any impact on nature, as well as to promoting sustainable travel and advocating for preserving the natural landscape.

open image in gallery The route was created in 2015 to make the Highlands more accessible ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Additionally, the pledge asks that drivers show respect for local communities’ traditions and support local businesses, artisans, and accommodations to boost the region’s economy.

The pledge has been made interactive with a dashboard that tracks responsible travel efforts, sharing progress with others on the route, and also gives links to ‘extra mile’ tasks such as participating in a beach clean-up or pre-booking a locally-owned campsite.

The pledge was developed after a consultation with residents, businesses and visitors.

open image in gallery The pledge hopes to protect the North Coast 500 for future generations ( Getty Images )

David Hughes, chair of North Coast 500 Ltd, said that although the company does not have the authority to impose tourist taxes, the visitor pledge is one way of encouraging visitors to be respectful.

“We’ve all seen an increase in visitor numbers over the last few years and it’s important not to downplay the importance these visitors have on the local economy,” he added.

“We can’t control important infrastructure which supports the tourism industry, such as signage, rubbish/disposal facilities and parking, however, by asking visitors to sign the pledge, we are asking tourists to be part of the solution, helping us maintain the North Highlands’ natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.

“The initiative emphasises long-term sustainability as tourism continues to grow and is designed to foster a positive relationship between tourists and residents.”

Ewan Chisholm, owner of The Highland Larder, a local business in Dornoch, hopes that the pledge will encourage responsible tourism.

“Keeping the Highlands pristine for locals and visitors really matters, and it’s especially important to me and my business as we are right next to Dornoch Beach,” he said.

“The majority of visitors really want to be respectful, and we know that education and encouragement help in guiding mindful behaviour.”

In September, the Highland Council started a consultation process on introducing a tourist tax. The charge would apply to overnight accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets to try and bring in more funding to improve infrastructure, like roads and public toilets, that are often worn down due to tourism.

