New $25 million simulator ride opens at Niagara Falls

A new $25m (£18.5m) ride is now open at the Table Rock Centre at Niagara Falls.

From today (29 August), visitors to the iconic Canadian attraction can ride on “Niagara Takes Flight” for a “new perspective” of the world-famous natural wonder.

Park guests will be suspended in gondola-style seating on the simulated 56-kilometre flight with sensory effects, including wind and mist, and a 180-degree domed screen below their feet.

open image in gallery ‘Niagara Takes Flight’ used drone cinematography to take riders inches from the falls ( Niagara Parks )

Drones were used to film footage over a six-month period, transporting guests through all four seasons.

According to Niagara Parks, the ride is a “celebration of Niagara, its history and its people” across 13,000 years.

A $25 million (£18.5m) investment from operating revenue funded the flying theatre attraction, the first of its kind in Ontario.

A digital waterfall, four audiovisual storytelling rooms and indigenous artwork produced by Turtle Clan and Mohawk Nation artist Sara General also feature in the experience.

James Cameron, a Canadian filmmaker and Avatar director, narrates the post-contact history of Niagara Falls in the “Waterfall Room”.

He said: “It was a pleasure and honour to lend my voice to a project that celebrates the Falls and the city I grew up in. My first job at the age of 16 was working for the Niagara Parks Commission, so this closed that loop, 55 years later.”

open image in gallery Art in the 'Ancestors Room' ( Niagara Parks )

Rick Rothschild, principal creator of the world’s first flying theatre attraction, worked as creative director on the new Niagara Falls attraction overseen by Brogent Technologies.

“Niagara Takes Flight” opens to the public today (29 August) with a $29 (£22) admission fee for adults, and $19 (£14) charge for children.

The experience on the top floor of Table Rock Centre will be open daily between 9am and 10pm.

Stan Cho, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, said: “Through Niagara Parks’ newest attraction, Niagara Takes Flight, visitors will be able to experience the Falls and marvel at the natural beauty of the Niagara Region like never before.

“With its unique combination of cutting-edge interactive technology and immersive storytelling that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the region, this attraction will create lifelong memories and become another great reason to bring your friends and family to Niagara.”

