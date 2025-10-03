New DLR trains begin service in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first of 54 brand-new DLR trains took to the tracks in London this week.

Transport for London (TfL) says that the modern trains are designed to “significantly improve reliability, capacity and comfort for customers”.

Funded by £260 million of government investment through the Housing Infrastructure Fund, a £500 million loan from the National Wealth Fund and more than £5 million from London City Airport, the new trains aim to support DLR growth ambitions for sustainable transport.

New walk-through carriages feature air conditioning, live travel information, mobile charging points, and three multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles and luggage.

open image in gallery New walk-through carriages feature air conditioning ( TfL )

The trains will also include three dedicated spaces for wheelchair users to improve accessibility.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The new DLR trains will significantly improve reliability and support growth in new homes and jobs, particularly for Londoners in areas like Stratford, Woolwich Arsenal and the Isle of Dogs.

“I'm committed to modernising infrastructure on London's transport network, which is vital for faster, greener and safer journeys that are accessible for all.”

He added: “'This is an exciting day in east and south London with the introduction of these brand-new trains marking a major milestone in the transformation of the DLR to improve travel for millions of Londoners.”

open image in gallery TfL plans to fully replace the old DLR fleet by the end of 2026 ( TfL )

According to TfL, DLR capacity will increase by over 50 per cent once all 54 new trains are operational.

TfL introduced a temporary timetable in June to retire ageing trains that had reached the end of their operational life.

The transport operator expects to fully replace the old DLR fleet – some in service for over 30 years – by the end of 2026.

Andy Lord, London's transport commissioner, said: “These state-of-the-art trains will transform customers' journeys across the DLR network. Boosting capacity and improving reliability, these new trains will help the DLR keep pace with growing demand in this part of the capital. Customers will benefit from more comfortable, frequent, and accessible services.”

