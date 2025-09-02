Netflix to open Squid Game and Wednesday immersive attractions in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix fans will soon be able to step into their favourite on-screen titles at three new immersive attractions across the US.

Netflix House is inspired by the streaming platform's most popular shows, from Wednesday to Stranger Things, Squid Game and A Knives Out Mystery.

The themed attractions will be free to enter, with tickets available to purchase for some specific experiences inside.

“You’ve invited us into your home for more than two decades, and very soon, we’ll be able to return the favor by welcoming you into ours,” said Tudum by Netflix.

Netflix House Philadelphia opens in King of Prussia, a district on the edge of the city, on 12 November. Another site at the Galleria mall in Dallas will open on 11 December.

At the Philadelphia site, there will be aWednesday-themed Eve of the Outcasts Festival, a One Piece quest, VR games, Bridgerton-inspired mini golf and a Tudum theatre. “Tudum” is Netflix’s fan-facing brand, which manifests as a companion website to the streaming platform and a series of in-person “global pop culture events”. It is named after Netflix’s sound trademark.

In Dallas, fans will find Squid Game challenges, a Stranger Things immersive experience in the ruins of Hawkins and a Netflix RePLAY arcade, with games based on shows including Love is Blind and Big Mouth.

Netflix Bites, a restaurant with food and craft cocktails inspired by characters, will serve food to visitors of each site.

Tickets for paid experiences go on sale for the Philadelphia site on 17 October.

A third Netflix House is also planned to open on the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas in 2027.

Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said: “Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession.

She added: “We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbours in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city.”

