National Trust members angry as family handed back Tudor house after £3m repairs

National Trust members have been left disappointed by the decision to hand back management of a popular Tudor House to the residing family after a £3.3m conservation project.

An agreement has been reached between the charity and the Throckmorton family, who have lived at the stately home since 1409, for the family to take over and resume the day-to-day management of Coughton Court in 2026.

The Tudor home in Warwickshire has been the home of the family for 21 generations over six centuries and plays a part in important English historical events such as the Gunpowder Plot and family connections to the royals.

Aside from being a family home, Coughton nowadays opens its doors to visitors to explore the house, gardens and parkland, with shops and an onsite cafe also found on the grounds.

The Throckmortons want Coughton to become an “independent family run” attraction, however, some visitors have voiced their criticism over changing management not long after charity- and donation-funded renovations are due to be completed on the house.

Coughton is currently undergoing a £3.3m large-scale building conservation project, repairing the building’s facade and roof, that is to be completed this summer.

A former Coughton Court volunteer guide, Philip Roberts, 74, told The Times he was “dismayed” that the property will no longer be included in the National Trust portfolio.

He said he was “appalled” that the family were “now going to reap the benefits” of the redevelopment and that members, who had partly paid for the work, would not be able to visit the property for free.

In a year's time, Coughton Court will no longer be part of the National Trust member offer, with opening times and admission charges managed by the Throckmorton family.

“I for one will not be paying to visit once the family take over,” Mr Roberts added.

Others took to Coughton’s Facebook page to say they would not be visiting again due to the management change.

“Why have you spent a fortune on restoration work, when the building is about to return to private management so we will no longer be able to visit?” one user wrote.

The National Trust has managed visitor operations at Coughton Court under a 15-year arrangement with the family since 2005 which was extended, but the family has now decided to resume managing the property, which they will do from February 2026 onwards.

While the management will change, the National Trust said they will remain in ownership of the property, meaning that care and maintenance will still be supported by them.

A National Trust spokesperson told The Independent that as owner, it has a responsibility for upkeep and maintenance of the property, from which an endowment was provided by the Throckmorton family at the time of the original agreement.

“With our ongoing responsibility for major repairs, the Trust had to replace the roof at Coughton in order to safeguard the property,” the spokesperson said. “This work was needed regardless of whether the Trust or the Throckmorton family were managing the property, and work began in 2023.”

The endowment is still used to support repairs and other works, but any large maintenance or renovation projects, such as replacing the roof “are considered alongside other major projects across the Trust and prioritised accordingly for which central funds would also be allocated.

“The roof project at Coughton was also supported by an external grant from the Wolfson Foundation,” the National Trust added, with its website also adding that “kind donations” from National Trust members and supporters contributed too.

In a statement to The Independent, Magnus Birch Throckmorton said: “It has always been my family’s intention to take back the day-to-day running of Coughton and the National Trust has been aware of our ambitions.

“With the drive and enthusiasm to restore its legacy, it was decided that the time is right for my wife and I to return the management to family hands.

“We mutually agreed with the National Trust that the management transfer would take place on completion of the roof repairs so that while the works are taking place, there is a single entity coordinating both the repairs and the visitor experience.

“No money has been exchanged – the annual management agreement has simply not been renewed.

“The National Trust will continue to own Coughton Court and will be responsible for the ongoing upkeep and maintenance of the property, he added. “As a family, we will be responsible for the day-to-day running costs, including care of the collection.”

The family’s history with Coughton dates back to when the estate was acquired by John de Throckmorton, the Under Treasurer of England to Henry VI, in the early 15th century through his marriage to Eleanor de Spiney, heiress to Coughton.

The house was then rebuilt by the Throckmorton family and has stayed in the lineage for 600 years, with members of the family still residing there.

Mr Birch Throckmorton, his wife, Imogen and his family have managed the gardens while the National Trust has overseen visitor operations.

The Throckmorton family transferred ownership of the property to the National Trust in 1946, while a 300-year hereditary lease was put in place which granted the family the right to live at Coughton Court.

Mr Birch Throckmorton added in a statement on their website: “We’re incredibly excited to bring a family touch to the visitor experience and work with our brilliant team to deliver a vibrant next chapter that will stand out in Coughton’s history in another 300 years.

“The Throckmortons have a legacy of hands-on management - my mother and grandmother designed and created the gardens that thousands of visitors enjoy today.

“We are extremely grateful to the National Trust for the restoration and preservation work that has been undertaken to date.

“Coughton Court has always been well cared for but we feel the time is right to bring its management back into family hands and celebrate its uniqueness.”

Coughton Court is currently closed but is re-opening on 15 March for its 2025 season.

