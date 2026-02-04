National Landscapes push to widen diversity in British countryside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity is working to widen diversity in the British countryside by reducing the barriers to access National Landscapes.

The National Landscapes Association, a charity largely funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), plans to make it easier for the UK’s 46 National Landscapes to be celebrated by everyone.

It said: “Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy time in nature, but for many people it can feel out of reach.

“From feeling unsafe outdoors because of your faith or race, to being unable to get out in landscapes because of physical disabilities, through to not knowing about these incredible places or how to access them because they are not part of your life and social circle.”

According to the charity, two-thirds of England’s population live within half an hour of their nearest National Landscape.

Better access to these areas has health benefits and supports rural livelihoods, National Landscapes added.

In 2019, a Defra report said: “Our national landscapes should be alive for people, places where everyone is actively welcomed in and there are unrivalled opportunities to enjoy their natural beauty and all it offers: landscapes for all.”

Since then, National Landscapes teams have several projects to open up the outdoors to new audiences.

Among recent National Landscape initiatives, the 2024-25 Generation Green 2 project provided children from some of the UK's most disadvantaged areas with access to outdoor spaces. This included trips to the Northumberland coast and Surrey Hills.

In Luton, Nature Calling coordinated visits from groups to restore the surrounding chalk grassland, and the Putting Down Routes programme worked to encourage new audiences from under-represented communities to visit the North Downs Way National Trail and Kent Downs National Landscape.

Weekly walks in the Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape have also supported people with dementia and brain injuries in enjoying time in nature.

The charity aims to make protected landscapes the “backbone of a nature-rich UK” with “people from all backgrounds” by 2050.

National Landscapes said: “UK nature needs all the friends it can get, and the more people feel connected and taking nature friendly actions, the better for everyone.”

