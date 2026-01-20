My picks of the National Express flash sale for half-price coach travel
Exclusive: Travel from London to Bristol for under £2 – with many other intercity and airport journeys under a fiver
The UK’s largest scheduled coach operator, National Express, hopes to boost bookings with a half-price sale for journeys from early February to late May. Many intercity journeys around Britain, including airport trips, are available for under £5.
The deal went on sale at 10am on Tuesday 20 January, with a cut-off of midnight on Friday 23 January. It applies for journeys up to 22 May 2026 for journeys booked online or via the National Express app.
For the half-price saving, passengers must book at least 15 days in advance – using the promo code FLASHSALE at checkout.
A more modest discount of 25 per cent applies to journeys between late January and early February, booked between three and 14 days in advance.
Neither deal applies to coaches put on for events and festivals. To avoid the standard £1.50 booking fee, travellers should create a free National Express account.
The Independent has found the following one-way deals for a solo traveller since the sale launched
- London-Bristol on 7 February: £1.95
- London-Stansted airport on 14 February (first day of half-term for many schools): £8.50
- London-Manchester on 28 February: £3.75
- London-Newcastle on 15 March: £4.95
- Liverpool-Leeds on 3 April (Good Friday): £4.20.
- Heathrow airport-Plymouth airport on 6 April (Easter Monday): £6.30.
- Birmingham-Manchester airport on 10 May: £3.95
- Cardiff-London on 22 May: £4.45
National Express’s previous main competitor, Megabus, ended operations in England and Wales just over a year ago – citing “low passenger demand”.
The National Express owner, Mobico Group, says it faces “strengthening competition in the market” for intercity transport in the UK.
The giant competitor Flix says it is making “further expansion into the airport-shuttle segment” – where National Express has always been strong. Flix owns FlixBus, Greyhound in the US and Kamil Koc in Turkey.
Read more: Germany’s transport pass allows unlimited train travel and public transit for under £2 a day
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks