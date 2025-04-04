The surprising and delicious way Naples celebrated its 2,500th year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A giant Easter egg, weighing in at a hefty 350 kilograms, has been unveiled in Naples as a tribute to the city's rich history and renowned chocolate-making tradition.

The colossal creation forms part of the "Napoli Millenaria" cultural project, commemorating 2,500 years of the southern Italian city.

The egg, crafted by the famed Gay-Odin chocolate factory, pays homage to its founders, Isidoro Odin and Onorina Gay.

These pioneering chocolatiers from Piedmont in northern Italy brought their expertise to Naples in the late 19th century, establishing a legacy that continues to delight today.

Displayed in the Chiaia district, the very location where Gay-Odin first opened its doors, the egg represents a fusion of past and present.

open image in gallery The enormous egg will eventually go on sale for 12,000 euros. ( REUTERS )

At its heart lies a captivating image of the Parthenope siren, a mythological figure intrinsically linked to Naples’s history. The siren, who according to legend met her tragic end at Megaride, the site of the present-day Castel dell'Ovo, is depicted in a hand-painted chocolate sculpture, designed by master decorator Fabio Ceraso.

Surrounded by waves and a dramatic sunset, Parthenope celebrates the city's origins.

The egg will eventually go on sale with a price tag of around 12,000 euros ($13,035).

"We thought there could be no better theme than the myth of Parthenope," said Sveva Maglietta, a member of the Gay-Odin board of directors.

"On the other side of the egg, we wanted to represent the city of Naples, but with its symbols, which are, as we know, many."

The giant egg features portraits of beloved figures from Naples, including actor Totò, musician Pino Daniele, and soccer legend Diego Maradona, alongside iconic symbols such as pizza and Castel dell'Ovo itself.

Emblazoned with the words "2500 years of legendary history," it showcases Gay-Odin's historic blue and gold logos.

Crafted over three weeks, the egg's creation involved hand-brushing enormous moulds, followed by a delicate fusion of chocolate and intricate decorations.

"The shell is the size of a two-and-a-half-metre boat that is filled by hand with dark chocolate," Maglietta told Reuters.

"The colour is done with a sugar glaze, the colouring agents are all natural and vegetable-based, and then the decorator creates the shades."

Any wealthy buyer will at least get an additional treat.

"Even this egg has its surprise that is proportionate to the size of the egg, but we can't tell you what's inside," Maglietta said.