A strike by Kenyan airport workers, which caused significant disruption at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, has been called off.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) announced the end of industrial action on Tuesday, following an agreement reached with the transport ministry.

The union had initiated the strike on Monday due to a labour dispute with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, impacting one of Africa's busiest air transport hubs.

It comes as passengers at Kenya's primary international airport faced significant disruption on Tuesday as a strike by air traffic controllers entered its second day, leaving many stranded for hours and uncertain about their travel plans.

National carrier Kenya Airways reported delays of up to four hours for departing flights. Uganda Airlines confirmed the cancellation of two services, while Jambojet advised its customers against travelling to the airport without prior instruction.

The ongoing industrial action has left travellers in limbo. Kenyan passenger Jazzy Mwango told Reuters, "We were told to wait until further notice. My family came to see me off and they are still here waiting with me."

open image in gallery Stranded travellers wait with their luggage after their flights were delayed due to a strike by workers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ( REUTERS )

Another traveller, Betty Wambui, expressed her confusion, stating she was "totally confused because I don't know whether I will travel or not" regarding her planned journey to Egypt via Qatar.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union initiated the strike on Monday, proceeding despite a court order that had prohibited the industrial action. On Monday, Kenya Airways and Tanzania's Precision Air said air traffic control delays were affecting departures and arrivals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The union's grievances against the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority include its failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement and the placement of employees on temporary terms for roles it says are permanent.

The aviation authority previously said it wants to resolve the dispute amicably.

The transport minister previously summoned the union and aviation authority to a meeting on Tuesday to try to break the deadlock.

open image in gallery Passengers wait at a closed door at the departures of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ghanaian travellers Harry Frimpong and his twin brother Garry rushed to the airport after being told their flight would take off. But when they arrived, they remained in limbo for several hours.

"It's really an unfortunate situation, but I understand the workers have to demand for their rights," Harry said.