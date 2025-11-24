Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The pandemic has underscored the importance of family time, leading many to embrace the concept of multigenerational holidays.

These trips, uniting children, parents, partners, and grandparents, offer unparalleled opportunities for shared experiences and lasting memories.

Nikolaus Thomale, co-founder of European holiday-home platform MYNE, highlights this growing desire.

"I think people want to travel with their families to create meaningful moments and memories," he states. "In an increasingly virtual and digital world, I believe that it is something that has become even more valuable, desired and in demand."

open image in gallery Bringing grandparents along on a holiday is increasingly popular ( PA )

Although the thought of everyone lounging around a pool together is very idyllic, organising a trip for a big group of people can be overwhelming and requires a lot of planning and consideration.

One of the most important things to iron out first is the finances.

“It’s really important to have an upfront discussion about how you are going to finance the whole holiday,” says Thomale. “For example, are you planning to split the price or does someone want to pay for it all? Planning ahead ensures that the trip is going to be comfortable and enjoyable for everyone.”

Once that is decided, think about what type of accommodation would cater to your family’s needs.

“There’s a lot of demand for renting, owning or co-owning larger holiday homes because it means you can accommodate a larger group all under one roof,” says Thomale. “Having a nice holiday home with a garden and a pool is ideal because everything is in one place and it caters for different needs. It allows the different generations to do different activities at the same time.”

It’s also important to make sure the accommodation is safe and accessible for all ages.

“When it comes to kids, you want a pool to be properly protected and for the building to be safe,” notes Thomale. “Similarly, when it comes to elderly people, you might need to see if the property is accessible by car or if it has a walk-in accessible shower, for example.”

open image in gallery Communication is key to avoiding holiday fall outs ( PA )

When it comes to activities, offering choice or ‘splinter excursions’ can help keep everyone happy.

“One thing that a lot of people underestimate on a multigenerational holiday is that time that you might want to spend alone,” says Thomale. “You can set up splinter excursions where you can split up the group into different activities to cater for the different needs.”

Then, if you do have a particular excursion or dinner plan that you think the whole family would enjoy in mind, try to book this in advance.

“If you are travelling with a larger group, then it’s much more important to call a restaurant way in advance to make sure that they have a place for your whole family, especially if you’re travelling in during the main holiday periods,” highlights Thomale.

“This is the same with big group activities, like if you want to rent a boat, for example. You will need a bigger boat so you can all go together, so you want to make sure that there are still bigger boats available.”

Now you have all the prep and booking tips in mind, here are three potential options to consider for your next big family trip…

1. Woolbrook Reservoir in Sidmouth, Devon

open image in gallery Woolbrook Reservoir in Sidmouth, Devon ( PA )

This stunning six-bed property located in Sidmouth, East Devon looks like it belongs on Selling Sunset and is the ideal setting for an unforgettable luxury getaway.

Designed with multigenerational families in mind, Woolbrook Reservoir provides ample space for everyone to relax without feeling crowded.

Among its standout features are a spacious games room – complete with a pool table, table football, and a variety of board games – and a hot tub perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

The property sleeps up to 16 guests and is priced at £8,957 per week.

Whether you’re after a cosy autumnal retreat by the fire or a luxurious summer escape within easy reach of the beach, this exceptional home is ready for any large family occasion.

2. Cap Au Vent Villa, St Barts, Caribbean

open image in gallery Cap Au Vent Villa, St Barts, Caribbean ( PA )

Dreaming about whisking your whole family off to a stunning villa in the Caribbean? We’ve got you covered.

Le Barth Villas operate many luxury villas on the French-speaking island of St Barts that all ooze comfort and style and can accommodate families of all sizes.

The Cap au Vent Villa, located in Pointe Milou, is particularly special. This beautiful widespread property offers a breathtaking 280-degree panoramic views that you can enjoy from the villa’s heated pool.

Perfect for an intimate family holiday, this private off-grid villa is £12,150 per week and has four bedrooms, a BBQ, an outdoor sound system as well as continental breakfast and room service included.

Round-trip transportation, daily housekeeping and access to the five-star amenities at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa – including its beach club, Nordic spa, yoga and fitness studio, and water sports centre – are also available to all Le Barth Villa guests.

Mediterranean cruise with Royal Caribbean

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean’s The Legend of the Seas cruise ship sailing at night ( PA )

If you’re after a completely stress-free holiday where everything from the entertainment to the cooking is all taken care of, a cruise could be the ideal choice for your family.

Royal Caribbean is currently offering a seven-night western Mediterranean itinerary aboard the iconic Legend of the Seas ship which is an excellent all-inclusive option for families hoping to tick off some of Europe’s most popular destinations.

Departing from Barcelona on August 30 next summer, the cruise will visit Palma, Provence, Florence/Pisa, Rome, and Naples/Capri before returning to the Catalan capital on September 6.

The price for accommodation, cruise fare, food, drinks, and entertainment starts from £1,279 per person – the same rate for both adults and children – to stay in a connecting ocean-view balcony room.

This is a great option for larger families, featuring two connected rooms: one that sleeps two adults and two children and another designed for two adults.