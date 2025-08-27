MSC Cruises’ first natural gas-fuelled ship loses power off coast of Italy
MSC World Europa ‘lost propulsion’ on its way to Naples
Thousands of passengers were delayed departing a cruise ship in Italy after the vessel lost power while at sea.
MSC World Europa reportedly got into trouble off the coast of Ponza, Italy, due to a “technical issue” at around 7.25am on Monday (25 August).
The Italian Coast Guard deployed two tugboats and a patrol vessel to assist the ship to its final port, reported Cruise Hive.
It said that the situation on board was “calm and under control” due to “favourable” weather conditions, and essential passenger services had continued to be provided by “onboard generators”.
More than 6,500 passengers were on board the seven-night Mediterranean cruise from Sicily when the ship lost propulsion on its way to Naples.
The ship, which weighs 215,863 gross tons and measures 154 feet in width, features 21 decks and 2,626 staterooms.
It is MSC Cruises first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled vessel.
Passengers eventually arrived in Naples at 9pm after the ship had “partially restored propulsion”, eight hours behind the ship’s scheduled docking.
The delay did not impact MSC World Europa’s original itinerary, and the ship sailed on to Messina, Sicily, on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for MSC Cruises confirmed that the ship is currently in Valletta and will soon be departing for its next scheduled port of call.
Separately, Havila Voyages has outlined plans for an industry-first 12-day climate-neutral cruise later this year.
The Norwegian cruise line’s ships can already sail emission-free for four hours using battery packs, but the brand is now working with marine technology provider HAV Group to ensure its coastal route fleet that sails round-trips from Bergen to Kirkenes will be climate neutral.
MSC Euribia completed a five-night climate-neutral sailing from St Nazaire to Copenhagen in 2023. Havila Voyages is hoping to use biogas and larger battery packs to be ready for a 12-day climate-neutral voyage along the Norwegian coast this autumn.
