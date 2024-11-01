Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency on 14 August, tourists headed for Africa may have heightened concerns about the safety of their travel plans.

Mpox, a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, has a fatality rate of up to 11 per cent, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

As of October, over 1,000 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) amid an upsurge in cases.

Now, concerns are growing around travel to Africa after countries in Europe and Asia reported imported cases.

Following an announcement by health authorities that the first case of clade1b mpox was identified in London on Wednesday (30 October), here’s everything to know about safe travel during the mpox virus outbreak.

What is mpox?

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease spread by close person-to-person contact from the same family as the virus that causes smallpox.

There are two distinct strains of the virus: clade 1 and clade 2.

Clade 1, historically the more severe strain, is responsible for the current rise of cases in Central and Eastern Africa and had previously only been reported in five countries.

Split into clade 1a and clade 1b, clade 1b mpox first emerged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) just over a year ago, spreading mostly between adults through intimate and sexual contact.

Clade 2 mpox, the less-deadly of the two major variants, has been present in the UK since 2022 but is no longer considered a high-consequence infectious disease (HCID).

What are the symptoms of mpox?

According to the NHS, mpox symptoms take five to 21 days to first appear, with a rash usually appearing up to five days after the first symptoms.

The first symptoms of mpox include:

High temperature (fever)

Headaches

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen glands

Shivering (chills)

Exhaustion

Joint pain

Although mpox is usually mild and can get better without treatment, travellers who develop mpox symptoms within 21 days of returning to the UK should call the NHS on 111 for advice.

Where have mpox cases been found?

In 2024, 18 countries in Africa have reported over 40,000 suspected mpox cases, with most remaining unconfirmed due to limited testing capacity, says WHO.

The DRC has been hit the hardest, with 1,005 deaths out of 38,000 suspected cases (over 7,500 confirmed), according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Elsewhere, the new clade 1b strain has been identified as spreading in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

There have also been confirmed cases of the strain in India and Thailand, although it is not believed to be spreading in either country.

Cases have also recently been reported in European countries, including Sweden, Germany, and now the UK.

The first UK case of the clade 1b mpox strain was detected on 30 October via PCR test in a person who had been on holiday in Africa and travelled back to the UK on an overnight flight nine days prior.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: “The risk to the UK population remains low, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”

What are countries doing to control the outbreak?

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said: “WHO and partners are supporting the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries to implement an integrated approach to case detection, contact tracing, targeted vaccination, clinical and home care, infection prevention and control, community engagement and mobilization, and specialized logistical support.”

What is the UK government's advice for travellers?

The UKHSA said that the risk of mpox infection is “low for most travellers”.

The government health agency advises travellers to check Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advice before departing to their intended destination.

“Aid workers and health professionals planning humanitarian work in countries with outbreaks or isolated mpox cases should seek advice and training from their employer/organisation before travel. Any organisation deploying UK resident staff to areas affected by mpox clade I virus, in response to the outbreak should register with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Returning Workers Scheme (RWS).”

How can travellers stay safe from mpox?

The UK does not currently recommend pre-travel vaccination for mpox.

According to UKHSA, recommended precautions to protect yourself from infection include:

Avoiding contact with anyone who is unwell or has an unusual rash

Washing hands often with soap and water

Talking to sexual partners about their health and asking if they have any symptoms

Checking yourself for mpox symptoms, including rashes and blisters

Avoiding sharing items with anyone who has symptoms or has mpox

Avoiding contact with animals, especially rodents

Do not eat, cook or prepare any type of raw or wild meat (bushmeat) or any meat from unknown sources

UK travellers who experience symptoms abroad should follow local public health advice, limit their contact with people and call ahead before going to a healthcare facility.

Will travelling to a mpox-affected area affect my travel insurance?

Yes, travel to a mpox-affected area may affect travel health insurance options.

“Travellers should discuss their plans with their travel insurance company before they go,” says UKHSA.

