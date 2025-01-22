Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nepal is set to increase the cost of climbing Mount Everest, marking the first price hike for the world’s highest peak in nearly a decade.

The permit fee will jump by 36%, rising from $11,000 to $15,000, according to Narayan Prasad Regmi, director general of Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

This move is expected to generate significant revenue for the nation, which heavily relies on income from mountaineering tourism.

For Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, the influx of foreign climbers provides a crucial source of income and employment opportunities. The increased fees will apply to those seeking to summit the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak.

“The royalty (permit fees) had not been reviewed for a long time. We have updated them now,” Regmi told Reuters.

The new rate will come into effect from September and apply for the popular climbing April-May season along the standard South East Ridge, or South Col route, pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Fees for the less popular September-November season and the rarely climbed December-February season will also increase by 36%, to $7,500 and $3,750 respectively.

open image in gallery Bright yellow tents in Mount Everest Base Camp, Khumbu glacier and mountains, Sagarmatha national park, Nepal, Himalayas ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Nepal is often criticised by mountaineering experts for allowing too many climbers on Everest and doing little to keep it clean or to ensure climbers’ safety.

Regmi said cleaning campaigns were organised to collect garbage and rope fixing as well as other safety measures were undertaken regularly.

Climbers returning from the Everest say the mountain is becoming increasingly dry and rocky with less snow or other precipitation, which experts say could be due to global warming or other environmental changes.

Some expedition organisers said the increase, under discussion since last year, was unlikely to discourage climbers. About 300 permits are issued each year for Everest.

“We expected this hike in permit fees,” said Lukas Furtenbach of Austria-based expedition organiser, Furtenbach Adventures.

He said it was an “understandable step” from the government of Nepal. “I am sure the additional funds will be somehow used to protect the environment and improve safety on Everest,” Furtenbach said.

Regmi did not say what the extra revenue would be used for.

Hundreds of climbers try to scale Mount Everest and several other Himalayan peaks every year.