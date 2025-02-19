Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of tourists have travelled to Mount Etna to see the Sicilian volcano erupt, with local authorities warning that “careless behaviour” is blocking rescue routes.

Since 11 February, hikers, photographers and volcanologists have flocked to see spectacular sprays of lava flow onto the snow from the Bocca Nuova crater – and the influx of volcano visitors is becoming a safety risk.

Local authorities warned on Sunday (16 February) that the increase in tourism has blocked rescue routes for emergency vehicles on the volcano.

Salvo Cocina, Sicily’s head of regional civil protection, wrote on Facebook that “wild” parking on “narrow streets” has stopped the circulation of emergency vehicles, making any rescue attempts “impossible”.

“With darkness the risk of falls and deepening in snow increases”, he said.

Alpine Rescue responded to a woman “totally inadequate for equipment” having a panic attack, and a 48-year-old man suffered a fractured foot following a fall on the ice on Sunday.

The following day, eight others “lost their way” on the volcano and were only located several hours later, with large crowds preventing precautionary 4x4 ambulances from getting through.

Mr Cocina said that although the majority of tourists are “well accompanied by alpine and volcanological guides”, it is the “careless behaviour of unprepared people that create most accidents and calls for help”.

open image in gallery Sprays of lava have flowed onto the snow from the Bocca Nuova crater ( Etna Walk/AFP via Getty Images )

The mayors of Adrano, Biancavilla and Belpasso, towns on the volcano’s slopes, have banned tourists from approaching the “dangerous” lava for safety reasons.

Videos from day-trippers showing groups just steps from lava streams appear not to have heeded the warning.

Municipalities Belpasso, Ragalna and Nicolosi have mobilised traffic patrols to control the flow of cars through the “already congested” area and ski facilities in Piano Provenzana remain closed.

Catania Airport also issued a state of alert to divert flights from the ash clouds on Sunday and Monday.

The Sicilian airport shared on X/Twitter: “As a result of today’s volcanic activity, it has been confirmed the closure of the South airspace sector and the interruption of all flight arrivals.”

All airport services have since been restored.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast