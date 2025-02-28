The UK cinemas named among the world’s most beautiful

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we power through awards season, statuettes are being handed to filmmakers for best picture, production design, actor and director – but what about the cinemas behind the silver screen?

Time Out has announced its most beautiful cinemas in the world ahead of the Oscars on Sunday (2 March), with eight UK and Irish screens making the list of handsome picture houses.

In London, the swanky screens of the Soho House Group at The Electric took fifth in the rankings, hailed as the “comfiest cinema on the planet” for its luxury beds and unique concession stands, while Dalston’s Art Deco Rio Cinema was declared 13th best.

Elsewhere in the city, BFI Southbank, the “beating heart of British cinema”, scored 32nd spot, with Genesis Cinema on Mile End Road (39th) and the minimalist popcorn provider at Curzon Bloomsbury (44th) also making Time Out’s top 50.

Dublin’s swishest cinema, The Stella (14th), has been restored to its old 1920s grandeur with mosaic tiling and art deco railings, while Mareel on the Shetland Islands made a surprising entry in 24th as a cinema with both screens and seal spotting in Lerwick.

The elevated Everyman Cinema chain also featured on the list for its “implausibly chic” Bath outpost (43rd), formerly the Tivoli Cinema.

As for first place, Le Grand Rex, Paris, was hailed as a “beacon for movie​ lovers” to be named the world’s most beautiful cinema with seven screens hosting glamorous premieres inside the 1932 style exterior in cream and champagne tones.

Phil De Semlyen, Time Out’s global film editor, said: “What makes a special cinema? A colossal IMAX screen and cutting-edge 4K projectors are all great but we also love it when there’s something more that makes a great temple of cinema – a sense of storytelling that starts before you’ve even grabbed your popcorn and taken your seat.

“There are a few cinemas that truly stand apart for this: cine-temples so historic, beautiful and unusual that they make taking in a movie feel like an act of pilgrimage.

“We’ve scoured the globe, from London to Paris, Jaipur and New York to Sydney and Copenhagen, to highlight the 50 most heavenly movie theatres on the planet.”

Time Out’s 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world

Le Grand Rex, Paris Pathé Tuschinski, Amsterdam Village East Cinema, New York Cineteca Madrid, Madrid The Electric, London Cinema Dei Piccoli, Rome The Astor, Melbourne Puskin Art Cinema, Budapest Cine Doré Filmoteca Española, Madrid Le Champo, Paris The Raj Mandir, Jaipur The Labia Theatre, Cape Town Rio Cinema, London Stella Cinema, Dublin TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles The Little Prince Micro-Cinema, Ontario Cineteca Nacional de Mexico, Mexico City New Beverly Cinema, Los Angeles The Park Theatre, Manitoba Stadtkino, Vienna Sala Equis, Madrid Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Sydney Orinda Theatre, California Mareel, Shetland Islands Studio 28, Paris Music Box Theatre, Chicago Cinema Le Cosmos, Strasbourg Coolidge Corner Theatre, Massachusetts Metrograph, New York City Le Colisée, Carcassonne Phenomena Experience, Barcelona BFI Southbank, London Plaza Theatre, Atlanta Avalon Theater, California Egyptian Theatre, Los Angeles Golden Age Cinema and Bar, Sydney Le Cinéma du Panthéon, Paris Museum Lichtspiele, Munich Genesis Cinema, London Grand Teatret, Copenhagen The Sun Theatre, Melbourne Paris Theater, New York Everyman, Bath Curzon Bloomsbury, London The Projector, Singapore Cinémathèque de Tanger, Tangier Busan Cinema Center, Busan Cinema São Jorge, Lisbon Broadway Cinematheque, Hong Kong Grand Lake Theatre, Oakland

