The UK cinemas named among the world’s most beautiful
Eight UK and Irish cinemas made the Time Out shortlist of handsome picture houses
As we power through awards season, statuettes are being handed to filmmakers for best picture, production design, actor and director – but what about the cinemas behind the silver screen?
Time Out has announced its most beautiful cinemas in the world ahead of the Oscars on Sunday (2 March), with eight UK and Irish screens making the list of handsome picture houses.
In London, the swanky screens of the Soho House Group at The Electric took fifth in the rankings, hailed as the “comfiest cinema on the planet” for its luxury beds and unique concession stands, while Dalston’s Art Deco Rio Cinema was declared 13th best.
Elsewhere in the city, BFI Southbank, the “beating heart of British cinema”, scored 32nd spot, with Genesis Cinema on Mile End Road (39th) and the minimalist popcorn provider at Curzon Bloomsbury (44th) also making Time Out’s top 50.
Dublin’s swishest cinema, The Stella (14th), has been restored to its old 1920s grandeur with mosaic tiling and art deco railings, while Mareel on the Shetland Islands made a surprising entry in 24th as a cinema with both screens and seal spotting in Lerwick.
The elevated Everyman Cinema chain also featured on the list for its “implausibly chic” Bath outpost (43rd), formerly the Tivoli Cinema.
As for first place, Le Grand Rex, Paris, was hailed as a “beacon for movie lovers” to be named the world’s most beautiful cinema with seven screens hosting glamorous premieres inside the 1932 style exterior in cream and champagne tones.
Phil De Semlyen, Time Out’s global film editor, said: “What makes a special cinema? A colossal IMAX screen and cutting-edge 4K projectors are all great but we also love it when there’s something more that makes a great temple of cinema – a sense of storytelling that starts before you’ve even grabbed your popcorn and taken your seat.
“There are a few cinemas that truly stand apart for this: cine-temples so historic, beautiful and unusual that they make taking in a movie feel like an act of pilgrimage.
“We’ve scoured the globe, from London to Paris, Jaipur and New York to Sydney and Copenhagen, to highlight the 50 most heavenly movie theatres on the planet.”
Time Out’s 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world
- Le Grand Rex, Paris
- Pathé Tuschinski, Amsterdam
- Village East Cinema, New York
- Cineteca Madrid, Madrid
- The Electric, London
- Cinema Dei Piccoli, Rome
- The Astor, Melbourne
- Puskin Art Cinema, Budapest
- Cine Doré Filmoteca Española, Madrid
- Le Champo, Paris
- The Raj Mandir, Jaipur
- The Labia Theatre, Cape Town
- Rio Cinema, London
- Stella Cinema, Dublin
- TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles
- The Little Prince Micro-Cinema, Ontario
- Cineteca Nacional de Mexico, Mexico City
- New Beverly Cinema, Los Angeles
- The Park Theatre, Manitoba
- Stadtkino, Vienna
- Sala Equis, Madrid
- Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Sydney
- Orinda Theatre, California
- Mareel, Shetland Islands
- Studio 28, Paris
- Music Box Theatre, Chicago
- Cinema Le Cosmos, Strasbourg
- Coolidge Corner Theatre, Massachusetts
- Metrograph, New York
- City Le Colisée, Carcassonne
- Phenomena Experience, Barcelona
- BFI Southbank, London
- Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
- Avalon Theater, California
- Egyptian Theatre, Los Angeles
- Golden Age Cinema and Bar, Sydney
- Le Cinéma du Panthéon, Paris
- Museum Lichtspiele, Munich
- Genesis Cinema, London
- Grand Teatret, Copenhagen
- The Sun Theatre, Melbourne
- Paris Theater, New York
- Everyman, Bath Curzon
- Bloomsbury, London
- The Projector, Singapore
- Cinémathèque de Tanger, Tangier
- Busan Cinema Center, Busan Cinema
- São Jorge, Lisbon
- Broadway Cinematheque, Hong Kong
- Grand Lake Theatre, Oakland
