Visitors wanting to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa can expect to pay a supplement in addition to the basic Musée du Louvre entrance fee as part of the site’s redevelopment, the museum’s director has said.

France’s National Commission for Heritage and Architecture has now approved the heritage specifications for a major €800 million renovation of the storied museum.

As part of this, museum director Laurence des Cars confirmed the iconic painting is set to get its own 3,000 sq m “Mona Lisa trail” situated beneath the Cour Carrée.

She said that the new gallery “will enable visitors not only to contemplate Mona Lisa – a complicated task at the moment – but also to understand her through other displays on her history”.

The art historian told Le Figaro that it would be “of great quality, on a par with the global masterpiece that will be present in it”.

Following the redevelopment, visitors wishing to see the Mona Lisa would be required to purchase two tickets: a general entrance fee to the museum and a second to enter the new Mona Lisa gallery.

It is not yet known how much this additional fee will be.

General entrance fees to the Louvre will cost €30 (£25.50) for non-EU citizens, while European visitors will be able to visit for the discounted rate of €22 (£19).

The launch of a new architectural competition on 27 June will see applicants submitting their vision for the new trail, in addition to a new exhibition hall and entrance area.

Relieving congestion around the Mona Lisa is a major factor in the redevelopment, in addition to a cultural reimagining of the site.

“It will offer new stories about the Louvre's universal vocation,” Ms Cars said. “We need to think about our displays and give our masterpieces space to breathe.”

The plan will also involve a general upgrade of the cramped and damp museum, plus the opening of new entrances to shorten waiting times.

Ms Cars said the redevelopment is expected to be complete by 2031.

The Louvre – the world’s most visited museum – attracted 8.7 million people in 2024 and has struggled with its popularity.

On Monday, staff walked out in protest against overcrowding and “worsening visiting conditions”.

While daily visitor numbers have been capped to 30,000, staff claim visitor flow is badly managed and that crowds are becoming less respectful towards the museum and its workers.