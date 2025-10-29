It is an emerging trend in travel. But what exactly is micro-retirement?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new trend, dubbed 'micro-retirement', is emerging for those unwilling to wait until traditional retirement for extended travel, allowing individuals to take significant time off while remaining employed.

A study by Explore Worldwide, surveying 2,000 UK residents, found one to three months to be the ideal duration.

It revealed nearly a third (29 per cent) consider such a break, with almost half (48 per cent) planning to dedicate this time to travel.

“Among mid- and later-life age groups, millennials are at 75 per cent ‘likely’, Gen X 38 per cent, and boomers 42 per cent,” explains Explore Worldwide MD, Michael Edwards.

“Taking a micro-retirement is about stepping back, resetting and rediscovering. It’s a chance to get away from the daily grind and immerse yourself in new places – offering a fresh perspective that no office routine can provide.”

open image in gallery Taking an extended career break in midlife to travel is being coined ‘micro-retirement’ ( ALAMY )

While it may be more common for younger generations to take career breaks to travel (typically before having children), taking a break in mid-life – or later – has some obvious perks, including the likelihood of better financial stability, “with many people in a far better position to travel than they were when they were younger,” says Edwards.

“As we live and work longer, retirement can feel so far away there’s a sense of ‘why should I wait?’ None of us know what the future holds and for many retirement might feel too late to do the sort of travelling we have our heart set on.

“Mid-life is also a time of change, and as older children fly the nest we can find we have more time and income to spend on ourselves.”

Plus, it may make sense from a health perspective to do adventurous travel while you’re in peak health, in case of any health issues down the line.

At the same time, Edwards says, “Mid-life pressures such as ageing parents, potential relationship breakdowns and work burnout make a micro-retirement the perfect antidote to reassess and recharge.”

The research also showed, among those who’ve taken a sabbatical, 84 per cent felt positive returning and 96 per cent reported a renewed sense of purpose.

So how do you decide what kind of long trip is right for you?

“There are a variety of factors to consider when choosing the right trip: time constraints, energy levels and interests (to name a few),” says Edwards. The travel company has launched a smart new tool on their website that helps match explorers to their perfect micro-retirement trip, asking users to input their age, job situation, and stress levels – before suggesting the best time and continent.

Inspiration for that pre-retirement trip

Travel the Silk Road route through the ‘Five Stans’ – 21 days

open image in gallery Bukhara, Uzbekistan, is a highlight of one of the ‘Stans ( Explore Worldwide/PA )

Still largely undiscovered by many British tourists, the ‘Five Stans’ of Central Asia – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – offers a chance to travel the ancient Silk Road (a network of ancient trade routes used from the 2nd century BC to the mid-15th century). You need a longer trip to really see it all and this three-week expedition offers a fast-paced way to see this area of the world, with its diverse, wild landscapes of fertile valleys and desert plains, nomadic traditions and Soviet history.

Travel is a mixture of rail, road and internal flights, with highlights including the Fann Mountains and ‘Seven Lakes’ of western Tajikistan, the architecture of Kiva, Bukhara and Samarkand, as well as sleeping in a traditional yurt on the shoes of ‘The Pearl of Kyrgyzstan’ Lake Issyk Kul, which never freezes over due to its high salt content.

How to book: Explore Worldwide (explore.co.uk) offer a 21-day trip, The Five Stans of The Silk Road from £5,195

Road trip in the Patagonian wilderness – 60 days

open image in gallery Why not explore the Patagonian wilderness? ( Pura Aventura/PA )

If you want to extend your micro-retirement to two months, the southern part of Chile and Argentina offers an off-the-beaten path adventure by road. Pura Aventura has just launched a new trip designed for travellers who want an extended overland adventure, criss-crossing Chile and Argentina, including the stunning Lake District, the bird-rich Osorno Volcano, the iconic Torres del Paine and Ruta 40 – a 3,200 mile highway in Argentina running parallel to the Andes Mountains, with dramatic scenery.

Activities can include hiking, kayaking and horse riding. It ends with an expedition cruise to Cape Horn – the southernmost headland on Hornos Island, in southern Chile’s Tierra del Fuego archipelago – and includes stays in characterful hotels, home-cooked food, wine tastings, puma spotting, canyoning, rafting, night life in Buenos Aires, and learning about the rural gaucho lifestyle.

How to Book: Pura Aventura’s Route of Parks: Ultimate Patagonia Trip includes 59 nights’ accommodation, transport, most meals and guided activities, from £23,950pp sharing. Visit pura-aventura.com or call 01273 676712.

A 15-country cruise – 110 nights

open image in gallery Cruising remains a popular choice for people looking to tick off a number of destinations ( Celebrity Cruises )

Long cruises are growing in popularity with some travellers not just seeing a cruise as a holiday, but as a way to live differently for a while. Celebrity Cruises have launched a ‘Grand Voyage’ for 2026 on a newly refurbished Celebrity Solstice ship (with a capacity for 2,852 passengers) so you can see out the last three months of the year at sea. The voyage stops at 58 destinations in 15 countries – the United States, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Fiji, New Caledonia, Indonesia, Vanuatu, Taiwan, China and Canada – that’s four hemispheres.

It’s made up of nine different sailings which can also be booked individually, but the 3.5 month adventure offers a unique way to see a lot of the world, hassle-free, without having to repack and move once. With 65 days ashore and eight overnight port stays (in places including Thailand’s Phuket, Vietnam’s Halong Bay and New Zealand’s Auckland) there’s also adults-only spaces on board and a lawn club.

How to book: The all-inclusive Grand Voyage (www.celebritycruises.com, 0344 493 2043) sets off sail on September 13 until December 31, 2026, price from £ 11,109pp.