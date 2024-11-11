Ryanair boss in hot water over ‘teachers should not be in government’ claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has doubled down on his controversial comments about teachers.

The Ryanair boss said at an election event at the weekend, where he endorsed Enterprise Minister and Fine Gael TD Peter Burke, that teachers should not lead the country.

This prompted sharp criticism from teachers’ unions and political parties, while the Fine Gael leadership have attempted to distance themselves from the comments.

Mr O’Leary has since doubled down on his stance, telling Newstalk Breakfast on Monday that there are “too many teachers in the Dail”.

He said that he was making a “serious” point about the need for more diversity in the Dail parliament – and said there was a need for more business owners to become TDs.

open image in gallery Mr O’Leary said Catherine Martin had been a failure as Minister for Tourism (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Ryanair chief also said that Media and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin was “far better off back in the classroom”.

“This country is facing enormous challenges over the next decade, where the population is going to rise from five to six million people,” Mr O’Leary said.

“Now we need lots of teachers delivering excellent education in the classroom, but a Dail where there is a striking surplus of teachers in the Dail is not necessarily one that’s going to get things done.

“I want to see more people enter the Dail from private enterprise, from the private sector, and that’s the energy we need if we’re going to fix the infrastructure challenges we face, and if we’re going to provide housing and infrastructure for a population of six million people.

“I think teachers do a great job in the classroom, but I’m not sure that teachers in the Dail are necessarily the best people to deliver the kind of change and enterprise we need.”

open image in gallery Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary caused controversy with his comments (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Archive )

He cited Green Party ministers Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman as two former teachers “who have clearly failed” in their roles.

“I’ll give you the example of Catherine Martin, for example, who’s the Minister for Tourism. She’s been Minister for Tourism for five years, and what has she delivered? A (passenger) cap at Dublin Airport.

“I think Catherine Martin will be far better off back in the classroom doing the valuable work that teachers do and as far away from the reins of government or making decisions, where I think she’s clearly failed.”

He said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail had done “a great job” in government, while their coalition party colleagues the Green Party needed to be “weeded out” and the main opposition party Sinn Fein should be “ignored”.

“I think people should vote for Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, I think Fine Gael and Fianna Fail should transfer to each other. I think nobody should vote for the Greens.”

Asked about Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, who was a former teacher, he said “there is an exception to every rule”.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, also speaking on Newstalk, said that Mr O’Leary dislikes the Green Party because “we deliver, but not what he wants”.

“The real question here, and this is an election issue, is: why is Fine Gael aligning themselves with Michael O’Leary in this way?” the former Green Party leader said.

Mr Ryan said it was a sign that the party wants to be “less ambitious on climate” which he said was “a mistake”.