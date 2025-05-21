Bank holiday traffic warning issued by AA – here’s how to avoid the queues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The AA has warned drivers to expect heavy congestion across the upcoming bank holiday weekend with millions of journeys predicted each day.

A survey released by AA shows that over 20 million journeys will be made on Friday 23 May, while over 19 million will be taken on each of the following days to Monday 26 May.

As a result, the AA has issued an amber traffic warning to alert drivers to expect extra congestion on the roads.

Half of the trips will be under 50 miles suggesting traffic will be focussed around local destinations and attractions such as retail parks and town centres.

"Remember, the journey is just as important as the destination. Let's make sure we all get there safely and enjoy the time with our loved ones," Shaun Jones, from AA said.

Due to the expected significant increase in traffic over the weekend, AA is advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance, stay updated with congestion and roadworks, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy before setting off.

“By following these tips, we can all contribute to a safer and more pleasant travel experience during the bank holiday weekend,” Jones added.

One in 10 of those surveyed said they are not driving over the long weekend, while 30 per cent were unsure of their plans.

With the recent sun and warm weather, over seven million plan to embark on trips to the coast, sporting events and garden centres on Saturday 24 May, while 3.5 million indicated they intend to take a long weekend break away from home.

The Met Office has said to expect more unsettled conditions with rain or showers in many areas in the UK, ending the prolonged dry spell.

Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Whilst the bank holiday won't be a complete washout, with some sunshine expected, this weekend represents a notable shift from the fine and settled weather pattern that has dominated so far this month.”

While the AA reported that fewer respondents than they expected were planning to head to the coast, it anticipates that routes to popular coastal destinations to be busier than usual, if the previous good weather continues.

These include roads heading towards the east coast such as Skegness as well as the south west and Cornwall, including the A303, M5 and A38, and those leading to Wales such as the M4.