Manchester airport flight delays after easyJet planes ‘clip wings’ on runway

Natalie Wilson
Friday 15 August 2025 03:42 EDT
Comments
The flights to Gibraltar and Paris Charles De Gaulle collided early on Friday
The flights to Gibraltar and Paris Charles De Gaulle collided early on Friday (Phil Aspin)

Passengers travelling through Manchester Airport face delays this morning after two easyJet planes appeared to clip wings while taxiing.

EasyJet flight EZY2267 from Manchester to Gibraltar and EZY2117 from Manchester to Paris Charles De Gaulle “came into contact” early on Friday (15 August).

All flights were briefly suspended at the airport after the wing tips of two aircraft collided, with delays expected to continue throughout the day.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning.

"The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.

“We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

The airline added that an immediate investigation has been launched to understand how the incident happened.

The Independent has contacted Manchester Airport for comment.

For more travel news and advice listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

Comments

