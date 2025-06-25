Panic as roof of Mallorca airport collapses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There was panic at Mallorca’s Palma Airport on Tuesday afternoon when part of the roof collapsed in the arrivals lounge.

Glass and other construction debris plummeted to the floor at around 4.30pm local time to the horror of passengers and staff.

Incredibly, no one was injured.

Security and airport personnel cordoned off the affected area, calmed the crowd and redirected passengers who had just arrived at the island’s only commercial airport.

Marian Colmillo of Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA), the state-owned company that manages and operates the majority of airports and air navigation systems in Spain, told The Independent: “A piece of debris fell onto the glass roof of a small area at one of the entrances to the arrivals hall, causing the glass to break.

“The airport is currently analysing the incident in order to take any appropriate measures and, if necessary, determine responsibility.

“No personal injuries have been reported, and airport operations have not been affected at any time.”

According to local media, the incident is not an isolated one, and occurs against a “background of complaints about building work by airport employees” and “an alleged lack of safety measures”.

Renovation works at the airport have been criticised, with dust entering the terminal in January, prompting complaints by staff and passengers.

One staff member told local press: “Neither employees or passengers could breathe and many people were slipping because of the dust on the ground.

“Having to work in these sorts of conditions is disgraceful.”

And in May, major flooding at the airport resulted in the closure of the check-in area.

Work began at the airport in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026 with a global budget of €550 million.