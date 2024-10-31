Mallorcans demand tourist accommodation cuts by 40 per cent on Spanish island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Mallorcan political party plans to “degrow” tourism on the Balearic Islands with a 40 per cent cut on tourist accommodation.

Més per Majorca proposed strict new measures to the Balearic government on Monday (28 October) to significantly reduce overall tourist numbers on the popular set of Spanish islands.

In a “regressive policy”, the proposal to parliament outlined a 40 per cent reduction in tourist housing alongside an annual cap on the number of holidaymakers permitted to visit the islands.

The group said that the weight of tourism on the economy is “excessive” and insisted that tourist numbers have exceeded capacity.

Més per Majorca also asked that the government annually allocate part of the collection of the Sustainable Tourism Tax to acquire tourist accommodation and return them to the rental market in municipalities where residents are outnumbered by visitors.

Additional measures include an end to any government tourism promotion and attendance at trade events such as Fitur, the World Travel Market in London and the Internationale Tourismus-Borse in Berlin.

A ban on private jets at Balearic airports, a reduction of flights and passengers in the summer months and a maximum of one cruise ship carrying 4,000 passengers per day in the port of Palma were also proposed in the filed motion.

Més for Mallorca spokesperson Lluís Apesteguia said: “The containment measures announced by [president of the Balearic Islands] Prohens are insufficient in the face of the collapse situation we are living in, it is essential to make policies to reduce tourism and economic diversification.”

The non-legislative proposal is yet to be debated in parliament but follows a wave of overtourism protests across Spanish holiday hotspots since April.

Last Sunday, hundreds of locals protested against “suffocating” tourism on the streets of San Sebastian amid growing anti-tourist sentiment in Spain.

Under the banner “We are in danger; degrow tourism!”, groups in the Basque city marched through the historic centre to protest against the current tourism model and increasing rental prices for residents.

