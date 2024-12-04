Maldives holidays have just gotten more expensive – here’s what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

However, holidays to the Maldives are even more expensive after new fees were put in place.

Those who have had the chance to jet off to the beautiful archipelago islands in the Indian Ocean will know that a paradise break like this does not come cheap.

As of 1 December 2024, the Departure Tax (DPT) that the authorities in the Maldives collect from passengers flying out of the country has gone up.

A separate levy, called the Airport Development Fee (ADF) and first introduced in 2017, charges $25 (£20) for foreign passengers departing from Velana International Airport, the country’s primary transit hub.

The ADF is still in place for Velana Airport departures but has the exact same prices as the DPT for other airports. Revenue from this tax goes toward the maintenance and upkeep of Velana International Airport, the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) said.

In 2022, the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) then split passengers into travel class with those in economy seats now paying a further $5 (£3.95), increasing it to $30 (£24), and extending it to all Maldives airports to create the DPT.

However, MIRA announced in early November that this fee would again be rising, now jumping a further $20 (£15.80) for economy passengers.

Those departing the Maldives via Velana Airport will now have to pay $50 (£39) in DPT.

People sitting in business class used to pay $60, but this will now double to $120 (£95). For those leaving in style in first class, the DPT fee used to be $90, but this will increase to $240 (£189).

Those who opt to visit an exclusive resort on the island in a private jet used to pay $120, but this has now increased by four times to $480 (£379).

Passengers who are flying out from the Maldives who are Maldivian will have to pay $12 (£9) in economy class, a rate that has been unchanged since 2017.

However, the rates for any higher class or private jet Maldivian passengers, are the same as what foreign passengers are now paying.

People who are exempt from paying DPT are people with diplomatic immunity, transit passengers and children below the age of two.

The departure fees are collected via the airlines, meaning the price will usually be added to a flight ticket price, or by airport operators if flying by private jet.

This is not the only visitor levy that MIRA has updated, as its ‘Green Tax’ will also be rising.

The Green Tax is a levy paid by foreign tourists who stay in resorts, hotels and guesthouses, charged per day of stay.

The tax used to be set at $6 (£5) for resorts, hotels and tourist boats, as well as $3 (£2.30)for a guesthouse, which is collected when checking in.

However, as of 1 January 2023, the rates will roughly double for all different types of accommodation.

Resorts, hotels, tourist vessels and guesthouses with more than 50 rooms will now be $12 (£9) per day under the Green Tax.

Those staying in a hotel or guesthouse with fewer than 50 rooms will now be paying $6 (£4.75) per day.

The Independent has contacted MIRA for comment.

