Chinese couple kicked off plane in Kuala Lumpur for causing commotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Chinese nationals were removed from a plane at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after causing a disturbance before takeoff, police said.

The woman passenger allegedly acted erratically, prompting security officers to escort her and her partner off the flight to Jieyang, China.

“She and her partner were then taken out of the plane by security officers,” KLIA police chief Azman Shariat said in a statement. The couple later reportedly refused to cooperate with police and displayed aggressive behaviour.

Health officials administered sedatives and admitted them to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah for evaluation due to suspected mental health issues, police said.

“The police then requested assistance from the Health Ministry officers and after a check, both were administered sedatives,” Mr Shariat said.

“Both were brought to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang to undergo a full examination because both were suspected of mental health issues. They were then detained at the ward,” he said, according to Malaysian outlet The Star.

No arrests were made, and both tested negative for drugs.

The details of the flight on which the couple was supposed to fly to Jieyang in China remain unclear.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian outlet The Rakyat Post reported that a Chinese couple has gone missing while travelling in Malaysia, sparking concern among their family.

They were reportedly scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Jieyang on 9 February before heading to Nanjing but never arrived. Their phones are switched off, and flight records show they never boarded their flight.

It, however, remains unclear if these are the same Chinese nationals who were removed from one flight Jieyang on 9 February. The outlet said that their last known location was TRX Residence in Kuala Lumpur on 8 February.

The family posted a missing persons notice on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and is seeking help, including from the Chinese embassy in Malaysia, reports said.