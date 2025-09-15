‘Indefinite’ strike causes severe disruption at Spain’s biggest airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers to Madrid face flight delays and lengthy queues after airport security staff started an “indefinite” strike this weekend.

“Full-time” industrial action by security control staff at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport is expected to cause major disruption to operations.

On Sunday (14 September), Spanish airport operator Aena said on X: “Due to the strike action called by the security staff of the company Trablisa at AS Madrid-Barajas, time taken to pass through security may be increased.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Travellers on social media reported queues up to 90 minutes, with some missing flights after getting stuck in the “chaos” at Terminal 4.

According to unions, around 800 workers employed by the Spanish private security company Trablisa are striking over inadequate pay and working conditions after negotiations broke down.

Alejandro Corredera Arriaga, a Madrid strike committee spokesperson, said that the heavy workloads of Barajas staff “far exceed” those of staff at other airports, reported Spanish outlet El Periodico.

Trablisa has requested that the Madrid Regional Institute of Mediation and Arbitration declare the strike “illegal and abusive”, arguing that only 21 of the more than 850 security staff are actually participating at Madrid-Barajas, added the outlet.

The strike that started on 14 September is expected to continue until an agreement is reached between Trablisa and the unions.

Airlines are advising passengers to arrive early at Madrid–Barajas to avoid delays.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport is Spain’s largest airport by both size and passenger traffic.

Spanish flag carrier Iberia said on X: “Due to a security staff strike at Madrid Airport (unrelated to Iberia), airport access is experiencing delays. We recommend arriving earlier than usual and taking advantage of our free carry-on check-in service to help you get through security faster.”

One traveller wrote on social media that there was “total chaos at Terminal 4” yesterday.

“Made it through Madrid airport... Chaos today as security employees decided to strike”, said another.

Read more: Is London Tube strike the shape of transport stoppages to come?