Italian resort cuts ski lift access after swell of visitors

A ski resort in northern Italy is set to become the country’s first to “limit the presence of skiers on the slopes” during peak season.

Madonna di Campiglio will impose a cap of 15,000 people on the pistes on up to 17 days each ski season.

The Dolomites ski area will regulate the sale of daily ski passes to maintain the “ideal number” of skiers on the most popular dates.

Between 28 December and 5 January and during Carnevale from 15 to 22 February 2026, trial lift limitations will be in place.

The “quality before quantity” approach prioritises “safety and skiers’ satisfaction”, said the Madonna di Campiglio website.

As many as 23,000 admissions were sold in one day in 2024.

Seasonal, multi-day and internal Pinzolo and Folgarida Marilleva ski pass holders will not be affected by the new limitations.

Bruno Felicetti, general manager of Funivie di Madonna di Campiglio, told Corriere del Trentino: “We have critical days that need to be managed in advance, without experiencing bottlenecks. When there are too many people, the quality of service drops, as does the perception of safety: the image of the holiday could be negative for some.

“Customers tell us, ' I don't like to come skiing because I'm afraid of getting hurt .' Accidents increase in proportion to the number of visitors. We need to give ourselves a sense of limits.”

The move follows the introduction of crowd control measures in other Italian hotspots.

Venice has confirmed the return of its controversial entry fee for visitors next summer.

In 2026, the number of days that the levy will be in place has been extended to 60, compared to 54 in 2025.

The fee will be applicable on certain dates – mainly weekends – between 3 April and 26 July.

Entry costs €5 (£4.30) if bought in advance, although if day-trippers leave the payment until three days before, the fee increases to €10 (£8.70).

