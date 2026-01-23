Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madeira has introduced new regulations for its hiking trails to try to control the flow of tourists traversing its natural beauty hotspots.

The Portuguese island is a popular destination for walking enthusiasts, offering trails that range from one to 10 miles long.

However, the hikes are about to get more expensive as the cost to access them has increased by 50 per cent this year.

In October 2023, a €3 (£2.60) access fee was put in place for some of Madeira’s most sought-after trails, including the 3.7-mile Vereda da Ponta de São Lourenço, the 3.5-mile Vereda do Pico Ruivo and the 6.5-mile Levada do Rei. Last year, this was extended to all of Madeira’s official hiking routes.

This fee has now risen to €4.50 (£3.90), although when booked through a tour operator, hikers may be able to reduce this back down to €3 (£2.60).

An even higher price has also been set for one of Madeira’s most popular trails, Vereda do Areeiro, costing hikers up to €10.50 (£9) to enter.

Vereda do Areeiro connects three of the island’s highest peaks and tunnels carved out of volcanic rock.

It is currently only partially open after wildfires in August 2024 damaged much of the trail. Officials said that “higher maintenance requirements and new infrastructure will justify an increased access fee,” Euronews reported.

Children up to 12 years old and local residents are exempt from the fees, although a reservation is now mandatory for all hikers.

The capacity will be distributed across 30-minute slots, staggering the number of visitors throughout the day to try to avoid peak concentration times.

Slots can be booked on the Madeiran government’s Simplifica website.

Officials said the new hiking model aims to control the capacity along its trails, improve the flow of visitors and in turn improve the tourist experience.

It also said the staggered entry will help with sustainability, as the fees collected will be invested into the region’s waste management and environmental initiatives.

