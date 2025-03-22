M25 shuts this weekend to add to Heathrow travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final M25 weekend closure as part of a delayed £317 million project to improve one of the motorway’s most dangerous junctions begins on Friday.

The motorway will be closed between Junctions 10 (Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chester) in Surrey from 9pm on Friday, 21 March until 6am on Monday, 24 March to allow National Highways to demolish and remove a bridge which is no longer needed.

Diversion routes on A roads will be in place.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.

Among the people affected by this weekend’s closure will be many of those travelling to, from and between Gatwick Airport and some football fans driving home from the England vs Albania football match at Wembley.

The project has seen two previous closures on weekends within the last month, when drivers heading to Heathrow Airport were also warned that delays to their journeys were expected.

However, Heathrow announced it will be closed until 11.59pm on Friday, 21 March due to a significant power outage caused by a fire at an electrical substation.

Heathrow has advised passengers to travel to the airport and contact their airline for further information. National Highways said that the M4 spur for Heathrow is closed southbound between the M4 and Junction 4A due to the closure of the airport.

This will be the fifth and final M25 closure as part of the project, which started in summer 2022.

National Highways said there was a “notable increase in traffic” during the previous closure a fortnight ago compared with the first three closures in 2024.

Senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “We are now on the home straight of this complex project and we are pleased to say this is the last time the M25 will be closed over a full weekend.

“Two weeks ago, when we last closed the motorway, we saw higher levels of traffic than in the previous three closures and it caused significant disruption and delays in local areas.

“We obviously want people to spend time enjoying themselves, we don’t want anyone to be stuck in long traffic jams.

“If you’re travelling around Surrey this weekend, I’d again urge you to only use the motorway and surrounding areas if your journey is absolutely necessary.

“Please allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible, and make sure you follow our official diversions, and not information from sat-navs.”

Shaun Jones, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “We urge drivers, particularly those in HGVs, to follow the signed diversionary routes rather than using sat-navs or Google Maps.

“During the previous closure, an HGV driver had to be rescued by Surrey Police from Pyrford Lock as they had followed Google Maps and not the agreed diversion route.

“Drivers should allow plenty of extra time for their journey, and those attending the England match on Friday evening should be aware of extra traffic after the match has ended.”

The project is increasing the number of lanes at Junction 10 in an attempt to improve safety and cut congestion.

It was initially scheduled to be completed this summer, but will not finish until spring next year because of delays attributed to extreme weather.

