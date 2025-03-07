Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers on the M25 have been warned to “expect delays” this weekend, with a key stretch of motorway closed until Monday.

The M25 between junction 10 (Wisley) and 11, near Woking, will be closed in both directions as part of a £317 million project to add extra lanes.

Disruption will last from 9pm on Friday (7 March) until 6am on Monday.

National Highways urged drivers to “only travel if necessary” during the closure.

“We’re grateful to all drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their journeys in other ways. We urge you to do the same again,” it said.

“If you do travel, expect delays and please leave a lot of extra time for your journey.”

The M25 is the busiest road in the UK, with hundreds of thousands of users travelling on it every day.

Work is being carried out to demolish and remove old bridges. National Highways is installing several new structures for pedestrians and cyclists to cross over the motorway, including the UK’s first ‘heathland’ bridge, a passage with bushes and grasses alongside a path.

The junction 10 project was scheduled to be completed this summer, but due to nine months of “extreme weather”, is now hoping to wrap up by spring 2026.

During the closure, local roads surrounding junction 10 and the Wisley stretch of the A3 are expected to see a major increase in traffic.

British Airways told passengers bound for London Heathrow and Gatwick: “A diversion will be in place, but please allow extra time and plan ahead for your journey to the airport.”

Alternative routes will take motorists travelling clockwise from the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 northbound at Painshill, take the A245, then the A320 before rejoining the M25 at junction 11.

For anti-clockwise drivers, National Highways said: “Avoiding the closure by taking the M25 via the Dartford Crossing may also be quicker.”

Drivers will face the same junction closure later this month. Diversions will again apply from 9pm on 21 March until 6am on 24 March.

