A new initiative is being introduced at London Luton Airport to help secret proposers keep their ring discreet during security checks ahead of destination engagements.

A bespoke jewellery company has teamed up with the airport to make sure that surprise proposals are not spoilt before trips have even started, by creating a code to get engagement rings checked on the down low.

London-based jewellers Queensmith has launched the “Ask for Harry” campaign to keep engagement rings a secret while being checked for those planning surprise proposals abroad.

The jewellers said that secret proposers who are going through security at Luton airport can ask “Does Harry still work here?” to let security staff know they are carrying an engagement ring in their luggage.

Although nothing is exempt from being looked at in a bag check, the code will let staff know that you are carrying precious cargo and will make sure they do not spoil the surprise.

The campaign comes after Queensmiths’ 2024 Marriage Proposal Report, which revealed that over half (53 per cent) of UK couples choose to pop the question while on holiday.

Mediterranean destinations, such as Italy and Greece, were ranked the most popular locations to visit while getting down on one knee.

In one poll, the jewellers found that nine in 10 proposers currently hide their engagement rings in either their hand luggage or pocket while in the airport, with 75 per cent of those polled said they wished there was a better way to secretly let airport security know if they have the piece of engagement jewellery hidden in their carry-on bags.

Using the “Ask for Harry” phrase does not prevent your bag from being stopped and searched, instead, it simply signals to the security team to handle items discreetly to help keep the surprise hidden.

Queensmith also recommends letting your unsuspecting partner go ahead of you in the security queue, so if your bag is required to undergo further inspection, they can already be through and away from the security area.

Clare Armstrong, the head of guest experience at London Luton Airport, said the airport is excited to help out in being part of couples’ special moments and try to ensure that the surprise stays a secret.

“Our goal is always to provide a smooth and welcoming experience for everyone travelling through the airport,” she said. “The last thing we want is to spoil a well-planned proposal by accidentally revealing the surprise before they even board the plane.

“That’s why we’re so excited for Queensmith’s ‘Ask for Harry’, helping make the proposal journey a little easier for our passengers.

“After all, there are far more romantic places to pop the question than our security hall.”

