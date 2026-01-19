Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An energy shortage on the West Coast Main Line (WCML) has forced an “all- electric” budget rail operator to run diesel trains on a Scotland to London service.

Lumo, part of transport company FirstGroup plc, is an “all-electric rail service, connecting London with the rest of the East Coast”, with routes linking Glasgow, Edinburgh and the English capital.

According toThe Scotsman, from spring, Lumo’s new route via the WCML will be forced to rely on diesel engines to operate between Stirling and London.

Energy supply problems are reportedly focused around Crewe and Acton in London.

The rail operator will initially use five six-car Class 222 trains, “using intelligent engine management systems that reduce fuel use where possible”.

A Lumo spokesperson said that the rail company aims “to operate electric-battery hybrid trains in the longer term”.

They said: “We are looking forward to introducing our new services connecting Stirling with London Euston. West Coast Main Line (WCML) power supply constraints highlighted by Network Rail to the ORR throughout the process for Lumo introducing services means we will initially operate refurbished Class 222 trains with ambitions to operate electric-battery hybrid trains in the longer term.

“Rail remains one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transport, especially over air and road. We continue to work with industry partners to introduce these new services which will enhance the local economies of the communities we will better connect.”

Some freight operators on the line have also been constrained by the lack of power on the Glasgow-London WCML, preventing them from switching to faster, more sustainable electric locomotives.

Lumo is set to launch the brand new route connecting Stirling with London Euston from May 2026.

The group plans to run five trains a day between Euston and Stirling, stopping at 10 English and Scottish stations along the way.

The new “open access” service will compete with Avanti West Coast as well as other operators, including TransPennine Express and LNER.

