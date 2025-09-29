A spectacular light festival will illuminate this UK city in November

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular, city-wide illuminations festival will return to Durham in November this year.

Lumiere features installations from world-renowned artists and lesser-known creatives, which light up local landmarks.

The event will take place in the northern city from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 November between 5pm and 10pm.

The festival began in 2009 and has since become internationally-recognised as the UK’s leading light art biennial, inspiring similar shows across the country.

The 2025 programme will display works from well-known artists, alongside UK debuts, new commissions and community-created projects.

Durham’s impressive Norman cathedral is often lit up during the Lumiere festival, and this year it will be brought to life with two new light commissions for its nave and cloister.

open image in gallery ‘Render of Solace’ by Amelia Kosminsky will be displayed in Durham Cathedral’s cloister ( Render courtesy of Amelia Kosminsky )

On approach to the cathedral, visitors will be met by a super-sized, two-metre-tall forest of illuminated flowers.

Other highlights include three giant, glowing koi carp above Prebends Bridge, and an immersive walk where mirrorballs scatter dancing points of light throughout a woodland.

open image in gallery ‘Run Beyond’ by Angelo Bonello, as seen at Battersea Power Station in London. The display will be found at Milburngate Riverside ( The Light Festival )

Alongside renowned and international contributors, Lumiere has also commissioned smaller artists, including three from County Durham, with the aim of promoting their work.

One such display is UK artist Aaqib’s “Vault of Echoes”, a mirrored installation that blends Islamic geometry with County Durham's brutalist landmarks.

open image in gallery Aaqib’s ‘Vault of Echoes’ will be displayed along the Riverwalk ( Render courtesy of Aaqip )

Hundreds of residents have also taken part in lantern-making workshops to create “Glimmer”, a two-part installation in Durham and Shildon. Each lantern carries “a message, a memory, a hope or a truth, personal to the maker.”

The festival is also celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway – the world's first public railway to use steam locomotives – with a trio of installations.

open image in gallery Community project ‘Glimmer’ by Laura Brenchleu ( Mockup by Artichoke )

Tickets will be required to enter a controlled zone within Durham city centre throughout each evening and should be booked in advance. More than half of the installations are outside the area and can be visited without a ticket.

County Durham residents will be able to book free tickets (a £1.50 booking fee applies) from 10am on Tuesday, 30 September. The general release to the wider public will be from 10am on Wednesday, 1 October.

Ahead of tickets going live, visitors are advised to register for an account in advance via the Lumiere website.

Helen Marriage, the artistic director of art and events organiser Artichoke, which organises Lumiere, said: “The 2025 Lumiere programme is a love letter in light — a glowing tribute to the wonderful city and County of Durham.

open image in gallery Elysium Garden by Jigantics, as seen displayed elsewhere in 2023. This display will be found in Palace Green ( Rami Saarikorpi )

“In this 2025 edition of Durham's world-renowned art event, you'll discover old friends alongside fresh voices and emerging talent.

“We're grateful to everyone who has stood beside us over the last 15 years - helping to create unforgettable moments of light and joy for those who call the North East home and for those who travel from afar to experience the richness and diversity of this remarkable place.”

