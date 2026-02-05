Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loveholidays has launched huge savings on all-inclusive hotels, city break trips and once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

Whether you are starting to plan a summer getaway or looking to book a spring mini break, the popular UK online travel agent Loveholidays has dropped prices across its site to some of our favourite destinations.

The deal is only valid on holidays booked before midnight on 8 February 2026, applying to select hotels only and on certain departure dates – so make sure that the deal extends to when you are thinking of making the trip.

You don’t have to worry about discount codes, however, as Loveholidays has made the process easier by automatically applying the savings to the holiday price shown, with discounts varying per hotel.

On top of saving possibly hundreds of pounds below peak price, holiday deposits can be paid for as little as £19pp, meaning you don’t have to worry about spending lots instantly.

If you are in need of a little inspiration, here is our pick of the best deals at some of our most loved locations in the sale.

Book an all-inclusive in Tenerife

open image in gallery Costa Adeje is a popular family resort ( Getty Images )

The popular holiday resort of Costa Adeje in Tenerife is an all-rounder when it comes to family holidays, from its beautiful Blue Flag beaches, and golf courses to waterparks and an abundance of places to dine and drink along the waterfront.

The four-star Hovima Suites Costa Adeje is an ideal spot to stay while travelling to this Canarian sun trap, with several outdoor swimming pools, a splash park and a kids’ club. The 440-room hotel offers an all-inclusive package for dining, snacking and drinking throughout the day. When not exploring Costa Adeje or going to the nearby Fañabé Beach, the hotel provides a daily entertainment programme with live music, themed parties and shows.

Book seven nights from £659 per person with a £19pp deposit, including flights, saving £284.

Arrange a city break to Amsterdam

open image in gallery Explore Amsterdam with this discount ( Getty Images )

Amsterdam has long been hailed as one of the best places to go for a European city break, with walks along its famous canals, visits to world-famous museums like the Van Gogh gallery and its vibrant dining and drinking scene.

Why not make a weekend mini break into a week-long trip to explore more of what the Dutch destination has to offer with this Loveholidays package at the four-star Inntel Hotels Amsterdam Landmark.

Sitting slightly outside the hubbub of the city centre, the hotel offers sleek and contemporary rooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool and spa facilities such as a sauna and a hamman. It makes an ideal base for exploring the rest of the city – fill up on the American-style breakfast before heading out for the day.

Book seven nights from £499 per person, including flights, saving £92.

Schedule a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Dominican Republic

open image in gallery Tick off Punta Cana on your bucket list this year ( Getty Images )

With a flight time of over nine and a half hours, a dream destination like Punta Cana usually appears on the bucket list rather than a casual last-minute break option.

If it's finally time to book a visit to the white sand beaches and crystal clear waters of this Dominican destination, Loveholidays has you covered with this discount.

The five-star Melia Punta Cana Beach is an adult-only, all-inclusive resort set along Bavaro Beach, with four pools, seven bars and seven restaurants to keep you busy between ocean swims. Rooms are ideal for honeymooners or couples looking for a secluded and relaxing break.

Book seven nights from £1,009 per person with a £59pp deposit, including flights, saving £133.

For more holiday deals up to £600 off, browse the rest on Loveholiday’s website.