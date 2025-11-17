You could save up to £400 with these Loveholidays Black Friday deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loveholidays has just dropped its Black Friday discounts with savings across family holidays, city breaks and beach escapes.

While Black Friday is still two weeks away, Loveholidays is among those releasing early deals with some significant savings up for grabs.

With discounts of up £400 per holiday for four people, this could be a good time to book a summer holiday or even a last minute getaway while keeping the costs down.

Deals will end at 23.59 on 2 December 2025 and the discounts apply to selected hotels only which are tagged with a ‘Black Friday’ label. These are subject to availability.

All package holidays with Loveholidays are ATOL-protected, meaning your money is protected if the travel provider goes out of business before or during your trip. This is essential to check for before booking a package holiday. Before you get carried away picturing yourself sipping a pina colada sprawled on a sun lounger, it’s also good to check the travel agent’s cancellation policy.

All flights and hotel transfers are non-refundable from the time of booking and while selected hotels may be fully refundable, others may incur a separate fee. Look out for the ‘non-refundable’ badge when looking through the hotel information.

Right now, there are discounts on over 700 holidays, making it an overwhelming task booking one that’s right for you.

To help, I’ve selected three offers to give you inspiration for a holiday for less.

Ona Hollywood Mirage, Tenerife

open image in gallery Tenerife hosts a variety of beaches for every kind of traveller ( Getty Images )

Looking to whisk the family away for a good price? This modern hotel in Tenerife’s Los Cristianos might be a worthy option.

Ideal for a flexible self-catering holiday, choose between studios or one- and two-bedroom suites. The hotel has three outdoor swimming pools, surrounded by a sun terrace dotted with sun loungers. For children, there’s a separate pool, while grown ups can indulge in a poolside bar. Those seeking a restorative retreat can relax in the hotel’s spa that offers beauty treatments, a sauna and hammam.

Book seven nights from 2 July for a family of four from £309 per person including flights, down from £1,324.

Aelius Hotel and Spa, Crete

open image in gallery This fuss-free island offers beaches, ruins and hiking ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If a romantic holiday for two is on your 2026 bingo card, I’ve found a great deal on this stylish hotel in Crete complete with an expansive pool, spa, outdoor calisthenics gym, and yoga area. Positioned a mere 600 metres from a sandy beach in the Kato Gouves, the hotel is also a springboard to the rest of the island’s beautiful coastline and historic sites.

Book four nights from 15 April for £538 for two people with flights, down from £1,122.

Arena, Amsterdam

open image in gallery Amsterdam can be an expensive city to visit so deals are welcomed ( Getty Images )

If culture, history and architecture wrapped up in a city break sounds like the ideal holiday for you, this contemporary hotel in Amsterdam overlooking the city’s Oosterpark might be worth checking out. A former Catholic orphanage, modern Dutch design meets period features in the rooms, while the food from the PARK cafe restaurant takes inspiration from the seasons.

Get away in the New Year for £858 for two including flights, if you book for two nights from 9 January, a reduction from £1,804.

Here’s how to browse all the Black Friday deals on offer from Loveholidays.

Read more: Best travel Black Friday deals 2025 for cheap flights, holidays, hotels and cruises