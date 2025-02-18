Son of Sir Sean Connery behind largest wave pool in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Connery, son of the late acting legend Sir Sean Connery, has invested £1 million in a groundbreaking inland surf park near Edinburgh.

The Lost Shore Surf Resort, located in Ratho, represents a significant investment in Scotland’s leisure landscape, with Connery stating the project “brings something truly special to Scotland.”

Opened in November, the £60 million resort boasts Europe’s largest and most technologically advanced wave pool. Capable of generating up to 1,000 adjustable waves per hour, the pool offers a unique surfing experience alongside a 250-metre artificial beachfront.

Founded by Andy Hadden, the resort aims to become a hub for both seasoned surfers and those looking to experience the thrill of riding waves for the first time.

Mr Connery, who co-owns First Stage Studios in Leith, Edinburgh, with business partner Bob Last, said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort is an exciting and ambitious project that brings something truly special to Scotland.

“It offers incredible opportunities not only for sport and recreation but also for the local economy.

“Andy Hadden’s vision for the resort is inspiring, and I am pleased to support a business that aligns with my passion for Scottish enterprise, sport and culture.

“The early success of Lost Shore is a testament to the demand for an attraction like this, and I look forward to seeing its continued impact.”

open image in gallery Sir Sean Connery’s son Jason, second left, with Scottish Youth Film Foundation officials (handout/PA)

Beyond the wave pool itself, Lost Shore Surf Resort provides a comprehensive leisure experience. Visitors can enjoy on-site accommodation, dining options, and professional surf instruction through the resort’s dedicated surf school.

The resort is projected to welcome more than 160,000 visitors a year.

Mr Hadden said: “These funds will help us take the project to the next level.

“We are thrilled to have Jason Connery backing our vision for Lost Shore.

“This investment underlines the potential of inland surf parks not only as world-class sporting destinations but also as drivers of economic growth and community engagement.”