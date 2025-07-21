Major disruption at London Waterloo as SWR issues ‘do not travel warning’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major signalling failure at London’s Waterloo station has caused commuter chaos this morning, with disruption expected for the remainder of the day.

South Western Railways has urged customers “do not travel this morning” due to 14 platforms at the busy station being out of service due to the failure.

In a statement on X, the railway operator said: “Engineers are on sit attempting to restore the use of the platforms, but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.”

They added that while they were hoping to restore some services later on Monday, they would still likely be subject to delays and alterations.

Due to the level of disruption, any unused tickets will be valid for Tuesday.

Tickets are also being accepted Great Western Railway services between Salisbury, Westbury, Weymouth and Reading, CrossCountry services between Reading and Bournemouth, and Southern services between London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central.

According to National Rail, the incident was first reported shortly after 5.30am.

The London Underground has not been affected by the incident, with trains operating as usual.

Taking to social media, angry customers have complained of the situation being a “total shambles” while another said they were “totally disgusted and distraught”.

It follows several days of disruption at Waterloo with platforms 1 to 14 also out of use for several hours on Saturday due to a signalling failure.