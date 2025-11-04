London Tube workers agree new pay deal after strikes
The agreement follows five-day strike action in September and ‘sustained’ negotiations
London Underground staff will receive a three-year pay deal, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.
The agreement follows five-day strike action in September and "sustained" negotiations with the employer.
Key elements of the deal include commitments to improve work-life balance, such as "fatigue-friendly" rosters, further talks on staff travel, and a £400 payment for those working on Boxing Day, the union confirmed.
In response to the new pay deal, RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “This deal is a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of strike action and strong negotiation by our members.
“It is significant that RMT has secured a long-term RPI (inflation) deal that departs from the recent industry approach of linking pay to flawed productivity discussions and measures of inflation that do not include housing costs.
“More widely, RMT members will expect to see a similar approach in other parts of the transport industry.”
A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We welcome the decision from the RMT to accept our pay offer. This multi-year offer is fair, affordable and provides certainty for our colleagues over pay for several years. We are engaging with all of our unions on this offer and look forward to their responses.”
TfL said the offer was a 3.4 per cent pay rise in year one, next February’s RPI inflation rate in year two and RPI inflation in February 2027 plus 0.2 per cent in year three.
No changes have been proposed to working hours, it added.
During the tube strikes in September, commuters turned to buses and bikes to get to work or have stayed away from the capital and worked from home.
It was estimated that the city’s economy suffered a direct hit worth at least £230m, according to research by the London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).
