Strikes planned by London Underground drivers over pay have been suspended after last-ditch talks with Transport for London (TfL), Aslef union has announced.

Disruption had been expected on Tube services on Thursday 7 and Tuesday 12 November. Aslef workers were “forced” to plan a walk out over inadequate pay offers during negotiations, the union said.

Aslef, which represents around 2,000 Tube drivers, has now called off the strikes following an “improved offer” from TfL. It comes just days after the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) also called off strikes planned for November.

In a statement on the union’s official X account, district organiser Finn Brennan said: “Following on fresh talks and an improved offer, ASLEF has agreed to suspend planned industrial action on London Underground.

“Details of the offer will be discussed with our reps at a meeting on Thursday. We are pleased that this progress has been made and strike action averted at this time.”

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said she is “pleased” to see the industrial action suspended.

“We believe that we have made an offer to our trade unions that is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good for London – and we urge our trade unions to continue working with us,” she added.

Members of Aslef had voted by over 98 per cent in favour of strike action as they sought a new pay agreement with TfL.

According to the union, Tube drivers were offered a 3.8 per cent pay rise and a variable lump sum, which meant they would be underpaid compared to other TfL drivers, while also working longer hours.

On Friday afternoon, RMT announced that they had called off strikes following “intense” negotiations.

The union said in a statement: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”