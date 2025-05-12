Several London Underground lines suspended after power cut
Key lines across the UK capital have been shut down
Tens of thousands of London commuters and visitors have experienced travel chaos as much of the capital’s transport network shuts down.
The Independent understands there was a power outage. It is not clear why the back-up Transport for London power station at Greenwich did not keep trains moving.
As of 3.35pm on Monday, Transport for London’s website is telling passengers that the key east-west Elizabeth line is suspended between Paddington station and Abbey Wood in the southeast of London, with “severe delays” elsewhere on the line.
Key parts of the Underground network are in disarray.
The Bakerloo line, linking Elephant & Castle with northwest London, is completely suspended, as is the Waterloo & City line.
On the London Overground, the Suffragette line from Gospel Oak to Barking is out of action.
The Northern line earlier had no service on the “Charing Cross branch” connecting London Euston via Leicester Square and Waterloo with Kennington, nor south of Stockwell.
This is a breaking story... more to follow
