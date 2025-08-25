London mayor rolls out campaign to tackle ‘nuisance’ headphone dodgers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is launching a campaign to encourage public transport users to wear headphones and avoid playing music or holding speakerphone conversations, aiming to prevent disruption.

Posters will begin appearing on the Elizabeth line from Tuesday, reminding travellers of the new etiquette. The initiative, part of Transport for London’s (TfL) wider 'Travel Kind' campaign, will then extend across London’s buses, the Docklands Light Railway, and the Overground and Underground networks.

The playing of loud content on phones has become a hot-button political issue recently, with both the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives urging ministers to take action.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor of London for transport, said: “The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when travelling on public transport in the capital, but the small majority who play music or videos out loud can be a real to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys.

“TfL’s new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers.

“However Londoners spend their journey, whether catching up on their favourite series or listening to music, we want everyone to have a pleasant journey.”

open image in gallery An empty train carriage ( Getty/iStock )

New campaign posters will also encourage people to look up from their phones, and to be aware that others travelling on public transport may be in need of a seat.

The Travel Kind campaign has previously included posters calling for vigilance about sexual harassment and urging travellers to move down inside London’s Tube carriages to ensure others can get on.

The campaign launch comes just days after the Tories called for passengers to be banned from playing loud music on buses.

The Conservatives are also seeking to ensure railway operators enforce rules preventing passengers from playing disruptive loud music with on-the-spot fines.

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said passengers should not have to “endure somebody else’s choice of crap music”.

The Liberal Democrats have already pushed for similar action, calling for fines of up to £1,000 for “headphone dodgers” who play music out loud on buses and trains.

Lib Dems transport spokesperson – and Wimbledon MP – Paul Kohler said: “I’m pleased Transport for London are listening to the Liberal Democrats. We’ve been campaigning on this issue for a number of months and I’m glad TfL and others are finally paying attention to our campaign.

“Playing music and videos out loud on public transport has a real impact on other passengers’ lives. It’s often thoughtless, and sometimes deliberately intimidating, but always wrong.

“It’s now time for the Government to face the music by silencing it, with tougher action including fixed penalty notices across all public transport and a publicity campaign to put an end to headphone dodging.”