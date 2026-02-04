Major disruption on London’s rail network expected until end of the day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A travel warning has been issued to rail passengers with major disruption affecting Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services.

A series of incidents across the Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink networks has disrupted all lines this morning.

One incident includes a fault with the signalling system between Norwood Junction and London Blackfriars, which has disrupted various lines on London’s network.

Additionally, a train derailment has occurred at Selhurst depot in Croydon, which means that multiple trains are unable to leave, causing services to be cancelled or altered.

National Rail says that trains across these networks may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to an hour, or revised.

The major disruption is expected until the end of the day, so customers have been warned that their journey could take at least 45 minutes longer than usual.

Those looking to travel to or from London Bridge will find a significantly reduced service, so it may be best to travel to London Victoria as an alternative.

Thameslink services running via London Bridge are also significantly delayed. Other Thameslink services are suspended and will not run in both directions until further notice include London Bridge – East Grinstead, Brighton – Cambridge, or Bedford – Three Bridges.

If travelling to Gatwick Airport or Luton Airport Parkway, National Rail asks passengers to allow at least an extra hour for their journey to ensure they make their flight connections.

Passengers can also expect service alterations on some Southern services, which could be suspended, diverted or reduced.

The derailment in the depot at Selhurst has also meant trains running between Highbury & Islington and West Croydon may be cancelled, revised or diverted to Crystal Palace.

Penge West, Anerley, Norwood Junction and West Croydon will not be served, with disruption also expected until the end of the day.

Tickets will be accepted on some other rail and bus services via other reasonable routes at no additional cost if a journey has been disrupted. Check the National Rail website to see where you can use your ticket.

Passengers may also be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay. Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey to support a compensation claim.

