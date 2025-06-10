London Stansted submits plans to boost passenger capacity to 51 million a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Stansted airport has submitted a planning application to increase its annual passenger capacity to 51 million over the next 20 years.

The aviation hub northeast of central London applied to Uttlesford District Council to make “best use of its existing single runway” by the 2040s.

Proposals do not require any increase in the number of flights the airport is already permitted to operate or expand the existing airport boundary.

In 2024, Stansted Airport served a record 29.76 million passengers.

If successful, the plans will create 4,500 new jobs, said Stansted.

Funding would also invest in reducing congestion to M11 Junction 8, funding local bus services, improving the Stansted Express and moving airport infrastructure to be powered by renewable energy.

The airport also intends to double the size of Stansted Airport College so it can train more local young people and relieve pressure on nearby roads by encouraging passengers to travel by public transport.

Almost 2,000 of the 2,800 respondents in the area backed Stansted’s consultation.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: “We’ve listened carefully to all the feedback from our neighbours, which has helped shape our plans to grow London Stansted in the most sustainable and responsible way possible.

“We have already kicked off our five-year £1.2bn investment programme to transform the airport, and if this application is approved, we will be able to unlock even more local opportunities and improvements over the next 20 years.

“Making the best use of our existing runway will help create more jobs and training schemes, better facilities for passengers and provide more seats to an even greater choice of destinations.”

Stansted’s plans are the latest in a wave of expansion proposals for UK airports.

In February, London Heathrow, the busiest airport in Britain, announced plans for adding a third runway and substantial expansion of existing terminals.

The upgrades will also include boosting the capacity of Terminals 2 and 5, reconfiguring the layout of the airfield, and improving bus and coach connections.

