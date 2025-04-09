Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A multimillion-pound plan to redevelop London’s Liverpool Street has been proposed by Network Rail to make the station “fit for the future”.

Britain’s busiest station currently serves more than 118 million people a year from London, East Anglia and the east of England.

Network Rail Property has applied to transform Liverpool Street into a “landmark gateway to the City of London” that can accommodate over 200 million annual passengers.

open image in gallery Britain’s busiest station currently welcomes more than 118 million people a year ( Network Rail Property and ACME )

The proposal includes eight new lifts, six new escalators, a wider concourse and step-free access across the station to enhance accessibility at Liverpool Street.

A public consultation with 2,000 responses found step-free access, new lifts and escalators and new toilet facilities were the three top priorities for the station.

Increased ticket barriers, family toilets, cycle storage, cafes and pedestrian routes are also listed among the plans.

The transformation of Liverpool Street station will cost “hundreds of millions of pounds”, with the investment covered by private sector partnerships and new office spaces, said Network Rail.

Time for Liverpool Street says new retail, leisure and work spaces in the station will help to deliver the City of London’s plans to secure long-term economic growth – boosting the local economy by £107 billion and creating over 250,000 jobs by 2035.

According to the proposal, the scheme was submitted with a “thorough understanding of the operational needs of the station and its historic significance”.

open image in gallery The proposal includes eight new lifts, six new escalators, a wider concourse and step-free access across the station ( Network Rail Property and ACME )

Robin Dobson, group property director for Network Rail Property said: “Investing in transport infrastructure is essential to unlocking future economic growth for London and beyond. This investment will ensure Liverpool Street remains a landmark gateway to the City of London for generations to come.

“Following extensive consultation and engagement with a wide range of stakeholders, our plans put passengers first whilst respecting and retaining the station’s Victorian features, including the iconic train shed and the Great Eastern Hotel.”

New entrances on Liverpool Street, Bishopsgate and Exchange Square, better signage, a roof in line with original Victorian architecture and a dog-friendly area are all part of the design plans.

Friedrich Ludewig, founding director of ACME, the scheme architect, said: “Liverpool Street is one of London's great Victorian stations and our proposals will make the station accessible, permeable and celebrate its function as the gateway into the City of London. We have embraced the challenge to design new entrances reflecting its position as the UK's busiest train station, and roof structures that speak to the original 1875 structures and the 1990s extension.”

He added: “Liverpool Street station will become the world-class transport hub that the City of London and all Londoners deserve.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast