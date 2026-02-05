Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s busiest railway station is set to close for five days in March while essential works take place, affecting thousands of passenger journeys.

London Liverpool Street railway station, including the concourse, will shut for a total of five days in March while maintenance is carried out.

The station will be closed on weekends, affecting 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 March. Some disruption is also expected on other dates, starting on 7 and 8 March.

The closure will affect weekend passengers using Greater Anglia services from Southend Victoria/Ingatestone and from Cheshunt via Broxbourne.

Some c2c services that use Liverpool Street station will be also affected.

The Elizabeth line will see closures between Stratford and Shenfield during weekends in March.

London Overground Weaver line services from Enfield Town/Cheshunt and Chingford into Liverpool Street, as well as Liberty line services between Romford and Upminster, will also close.

Transport for London has not reported any planned disruption to London Underground services during this time.

Rail replacement buses will run for most services. Passengers are being encouraged to check before travel by visiting the National Rail or train operator websites and to leave extra time to complete journeys.

For a full breakdown of all closures, check the National Rail website for more information on the weekends that you intend to travel.

More passengers use Liverpool Street than any other station in the UK. More than 98 million entries and exits were recorded between 2024 and 2025.

That is almost 30 million more than the UK’s second busiest station, London Waterloo, which recorded 70 million entries and exits.

"I'm sorry that our work will impact weekend passenger journeys in March,” said Katie Frost, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia.

"There is never a good time to close the railway, but our planned work will deliver an extensive amount of renewals, repairs, maintenance and surveys on these busy, well-used routes into London Liverpool Street.

"Much of the work needs to be done while trains are not running to keep our staff safe, and we are maximising the time we have to do as much as we can.”

