This pretty coastal town is getting a new direct train link from London

A train service between London and two East Sussex towns is being reinstated for the first time since 2020.
From December, travellers departing London Bridge will be directly connected with the south coast resort of Eastbourne and the county town of Lewes.
The Thameslink service, which was suspended at the start of the pandemic, will largely cater to commuters, however, with just two services running per day, Monday to Thursday only.
Prior to this, Eastbourne only had one direct service to London Victoria.
Rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway said it would make the journey “much easier”.
The Monday to Thursday service will depart from Eastbourne at 6.48am, arriving at London Bridge for 8.25am.
The return service will leave London Bridge at 5.03pm and reach Eastbourne at 6.34pm.
The service will restart on 15 December 2025.
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde, who has been campaigning for the return of the service, described it as “a huge victory”.
Earlier this month, he attempted to drum up public support with a giant ticket-shaped petition outside Eastbourne station signed by local residents.
“After months of campaigning including writing to rail bosses, pressing ministers in the House of Commons and gathering thousands of signatures from Eastbournians, I’m delighted that we’ve managed to restore our direct London Bridge rail service,” he said in a statement.
“This is a huge victory for our town. I look forward to seeing commuters on 15 December for the first journey up to London Bridge.”
Thameslink described the Covid pandemic as having a “devastating impact” on the rail industry.
Jenny Saunders, Thameslink customer services director, said she was “delighted” to confirm the return of the service, in response to customer demands.
She added the company was doing everything it could do to encourage people back to using rail services, which it called the “most sustainable form of public transport”.
