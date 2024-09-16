London’s DLR trains told to slow down following safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) has reduced train speeds by 5kmh on some sections following a signal review that raised safety concerns about the narrow margin between train speeds and the maximum recommended limits.

The decision came after transport officials identified that the DLR’s automatic trains were operating too close to the system’s speed thresholds. While the trains never exceeded the maximum speed of the track, in some places it was felt the level of margin was not great enough.

The average speed of a DLR train is 64kmh, rising to 80kmh in the tunnel under Woolwich, but the new speed limits, which have already come into effect, mean that trains will operate with a 5kmh slower limit in some sections. The reduction is expected to provide a more robust safety margin between the trains’ operational speeds and the maximum permissible levels.

While the speed reduction is intended to enhance safety, it may result in slight delays for passengers in London, particularly during peak hours.

TfL has put up posters at some stations to explain the disruption, telling passengers: “Some small reductions in train speeds on sections of the DLR network have been implemented as part of ongoing review of DLR’s signalling system.” The posters state that this may have affect the usual service and frequencies.

The direct Stratford to Lewisham service has also been suspended and no decision made as to whether these changes will be made permanent. The poster advises passengers to take the first train to Canary Wharf to complete their journeys.

The DLR, which serves key areas in East London, including Canary Wharf, Stratford and Greenwich, carries thousands of passengers daily.

TfL’s general manager for the DLR, Tom Page said: ““As part of an ongoing review of the DLR’s signalling system, we identified some sections of the DLR network that needed a small reduction in train speed. “We are sorry for the disruption this is causing to some customers and are looking at ways we can minimise any impact.”

Transport for London travel costs are currently frozen for the year, with a new decision on fares due to be annouced by March 2025. The price of a daily travelcard covering Zones 1 - 3, which includes the DLR network, is currently £10.