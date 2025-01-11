Police probe if London bus passenger’s heart attack is linked to how it was driven

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating if the death of a woman by cardiac arrest after she boarded a London bus was linked to how the vehicle was driven.

The elderly woman was taken ill shortly after getting on the bus in Finchley Road on December 28, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives are investigating whether the driving of the route 13 bus had any impact on what happened to her, the PA news agency understands.

The 78-year-old was taken to hospital and died seven days later on January 4, the Met said.

The bus driver is “assisting police with inquiries”, and there has been no arrest, Scotland Yard said.

Transport for London (TfL) would not confirm if the driver in question has been suspended.

The force said in a statement: “At around 12.35pm on Saturday December 28 a 78-year-old woman was taken ill following a cardiac arrest on board a route 13 bus at Finchley Road, NW3.

“The woman had just boarded the bus prior to the incident.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to hospital. She sadly died there on Saturday January 4.

“The woman’s family are being supported by a specially trained officer.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.”

Police are asking anyone who was on board the bus at the time of the incident but left prior to the arrival of police, and who could assist police, to call 101 or contact @MetCC on social media platform X and quote CAD2686/28Dec.

Rosie Trew, TfL’s head of bus service delivery, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who tragically died after an incident on board a bus in Finchley.

“We are working with the police to assist them in their investigation, alongside the bus operator, RATP Transit London.”