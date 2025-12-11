Luxury Italian sleeper train launches New Year’s Eve journey from Rome
The new route connects the Italian capital with Montalcino and Venice
A luxury sleeper train has launched a New Year’s Eve journey through the Italian countryside – but you’ll have to splash out more than £7,000 to secure a cabin.
La Dolce Vita Orient Express, inspired by the iconic passenger train, has announced a brand-new route for rail travellers to ring in 2026.
The two-night “Whispers at Midnight” journey departs on 30 December, returning to Roma Ostiense station at 11am on 1 January.
According to La Dolce Vita, the “one-of-a-kind train journey” through Italy, “blends the romance of slow travel with the sparkle of celebration, offering unforgettable moments raising glasses to the New Year with music, style and merriment.”
The return trip connects Rome with the Montalcino countryside and Venice before making its way back to the Italian capital.
Included in the decadent itinerary is a New Year's Eve meal by Michelin star chef Heinz Beck, plus burlesque performances and a “lively DJ set.”
Off the tracks, passengers can explore the medieval streets of Montalcino or Venice’s canals via a boat trip.
Tickets to take to the tracks for New Year’s Eve don’t come cheap. Passengers will have to pay from €8,880 (£7,770) per person to secure a space.
Two different classes can be booked – deluxe cabins with a fold-out sofa, double bed and ottomans, or suite cabins presented as master bedrooms, with a sofa and a table with two armchairs.
In October, the Belmond-operated Venice Simplon-Orient-Express announced it will be launching a new route from Paris to the Amalfi Coast next May.
The train’s plush carriages, constructed in the 1920s and 1930s, will wind along both the French and Italian Rivieras on its inaugural four-day journey.
While not on the rails, passengers will partake in a scenic boat tour, a private guided visit to Pompeii and cooking classes with local experts.
